Tottenham vs. Manchester City: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur take on Premier League rivals Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The game will be the first European game to be played in Tottenham's new and improved stadium. Spurs tasted victory in their first match at their new ground on Wednesday, as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

Manchester City remain in the hunt for the quadruple. Pep Guardiola's side have won the Carabao Cup, are into the FA Cup final and are just two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League with a game in hand.

However, it's the Champions League that will mean most to the Citizens. The club have never won the European Cup but will hope this is their season to lift the famous trophy.

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Tottenham 31-10, Manchester City 4-5, Draw 14-5

Preview

There promises to be a great atmosphere in north London for Tuesday's match, as Manchester City make their first trip to Spurs' new stadium.

NBC Sports' Joe Prince-Wright shared the reaction to Heung-Min Son scoring the first goal in the new ground:

Tottenham appear to have been boosted by their new home. They returned to winning ways against Crystal Palace after a run of four defeats in five Premier League games.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed the decision to switch to the stadium this season:

Meanwhile, Dele Alli says the move to the club's new home can help inspire Spurs to victory against Manchester City, per the club's official website.

"It's a big game, a tough game but I'm excited and I think all the players are excited as well. We know how good City are, and it will be difficult but we have to be confident, go out there and play our own game. The fans will be right behind us, the 12th man. The new stadium already feels like home. We feel comfortable and it's an amazing stadium, so that can only help us."

Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of some key players ahead of Tuesday's match.

Manager Pep Guardiola may have to cope without star striker Sergio Aguero, who has been out since picking up a muscle strain against Fulham:

Manchester City will also be without Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Kyle Walker could miss the game against his former side due to injury, according to Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News.

The game looks set to be a tight and tense affair between two Premier League rivals who know each other well. Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley Stadium back in October, but the move back to their home ground may inspire Spurs on Tuesday.