Liverpool vs. Porto: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Liverpool welcome Portuguese champions FC Porto to Anfield on Tuesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The Reds are favourites for victory and have shown good home form in Europe this season. Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten at Anfield and have won three and drawn one of four games.

Porto were impressive in the group stage, winning five of six matches to top Group D by five points.

Sergio Conceiçao's side then knocked out Roma in dramatic style in the last 16. Alex Telles scored an extra-time winner from the penalty spot to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Date: Tuesday, April 9

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

Liverpool head into the game after returning to the top of the Premier League table on Friday with a 3-1 victory at Southampton. The Reds have not been quite at their best in recent weeks but have still won their last five games in a row.

The Reds saw off German champions Bayern Munich in the last round and will be confident of knocking out Porto. Klopp's side beat the Portuguese team 5-0 last season on their way to the Champions League final:

Liverpool will have to make do without Andy Robertson at left-back. The defender will miss out due to a one-match suspension and could be replaced by James Milner.

The Reds will be expected to go on the offensive from the off in what should be a fervent atmosphere at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah was back on the scoresheet against Southampton after going eight games without a goal, while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were both on target in last season's 5-0 win:

Yet Porto are also on a good run of form and have gone six games without defeat. They beat Boavista 2-0 on Friday and are engaged in a battle with Benfica for the title.

However, Porto may have to cope without Telles after he picked up a freak injury:

The visitors will look to Moussa Marega to do the damage at Anfield. The striker has six goals in seven Champions League appearances this season:

Porto are regarded as the weakest team left in the competition, but they do look to be a stronger side than the one thrashed by Liverpool last season and will feel they have a point to prove against Klopp's men.

However, Liverpool often reserve their best for Europe's top competition and should have the attacking power to win the game and put themselves in a commanding position ahead of the second leg.