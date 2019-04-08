Champions League 2019: Quarter-Finals Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Prediction

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League returns this week, with the eight teams involved in the quarter-finals seeking to take another step towards European glory.

On Tuesday, the focus will be on the all-Premier-League showdown between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Liverpool will be big favourites when they face Porto in the other tie that evening.

Wednesday will see arguably the tie of the round, as Manchester United face Barcelona at Old Trafford. In Amsterdam, Ajax will be seeking to spring another shock after they eliminated Real Madrid in the last-16, as they come up against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

Here are all the details needed on where to catch these four first-leg matches, the odds for each encounter and a closer look at the standout game from each night of action.

Quarter-Final Schedule

Tuesday, April 9

8 p.m. - Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City*

8 p.m. - Liverpool vs. Porto**

Wednesday, April 10

8 p.m. - Manchester United vs. Barcelona*

8 p.m. - Ajax vs. Juventus**

*Match will be shown live on BT Sport 2

**Match will be shown live on BT Sport 3

Matches can be streamed via BR Live (U.S.) and the BT Sport website (UK).

Odds

Tottenham (37/10), Draw (3/1), Manchester City (9/11)

Liverpool (1/3), Draw (47/10), Porto (41/4)

Manchester United (11/4), Draw (27/10), Barcelona (17/6)

Ajax (13/5), Draw (52/21), Juventus (5/4)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

After playing and winning in their new stadium for the first time on Wednesday, Tottenham will be gearing up for their first high-profile fixture at the new venue against City.

Spurs were nervous at times in the win over Crystal Palace, before goals from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen were enough to give them a crucial victory. It’s clear an uplift in performance will be needed to get the better of City, though.

The club posted the highlights of a memorable night for Spurs fans:

For City, the challenge will be making another big step towards what would be an incredible quartet of trophies, after they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday. It was a match that triggered a busy month of action for Pep Guardiola and his team, including three matches with Spurs in 10 days.

Having been able to get acclimatised to their new surroundings in the win over Palace, it’s set to be a raucous atmosphere in north London on Tuesday.

Spurs should raise their game as such and take a positive result from the game. City will ensure there is parity ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, though.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Barcelona

United will be the latest team tasked with containing Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he’ll be seeking to weave his magic at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

In the previous round, Messi was in inspired form, as he grabbed two goals and two assists in the 5-1 win over Lyon, putting his side into the last eight:

The Blaugrana’s focus will be squarely on the Champions League in the remaining weeks of the season, as they have built up an 11-point lead at the top of La Liga.

In Saturday’s 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid, they were far from their best, as they struggled to break down a side that had Diego Costa sent off before half time. Once again, it was left to Luis Suarez and Messi to work their magic late on, as they each struck fine goals.

Per Squawka Football, at the moment Barcelona possess the two most potent players in the Spanish top flight:

They will be facing a United team in a curious position. The Red Devils have enjoyed a resurgence under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent months, although are currently on a run of three losses in their last four games.

Old Trafford will be abuzz with excitement come Wednesday night and the team should respond with an improved display. Still, with Messi and Suarez looking razor-sharp, it’s tough to see anything other than a Barcelona win.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Barcelona