Red Sox's Brock Holt Suffers Injury After Being Poked in Eye by 2-Year-Old Son

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox utility man Brock Holt has a unique cause for heading to the injured list.

"It was actually a play at the hotel," Holt told reporters. "It was the morning of Opening Day. I went and got Griff up out of bed, and was bringing him back to our bed, and one of his fingernails got me good."

He is now going to the IL for at least 10 days for what was called a "right eye scratched cornea," per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

"It’s not funny, but it is funny," Holt added. "(Griffin) walks around and tells everyone he poked me in the eye."

While his son is just two years old, it apparently caused significant damage. The player reportedly couldn't open his eye regularly and had to wear sunglasses inside over the first two days after the injury.

The 30-year-old clearly tried to play through the injury, which came on March 28. Unfortunately, he struggled on the field, going 1-of-16 with seven strikeouts to start the year.

This is a far cry from the .277 batting average and .362 on-base percentage Holt provided last season while helping the Red Sox win a World Series.

Boston will miss his versatility when he is out, as Holt has proved he can play myriad positions on the field. The veteran started games at six different positions plus designated hitter last season and already appeared at both second base and shortstop in 2019.

Eduardo Nunez and Rafael Devers should see more consistent playing time while Holt is out.