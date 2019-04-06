Gabrielle Union: Paul Pierce's Dwyane Wade Take 'Wrong on Many Obvious Levels'

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 07: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat drives against Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 7, 2012 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Gabrielle Union, the wife of Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade, defended her husband after Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce said he put together a better NBA career.

Pierce made the comments during Friday's edition of NBA Countdown on ESPN:

Union responded with a Twitter post Saturday saying the situation is "wrong on many obvious levels":

Pierce's claim was shaky to begin with since Wade, who's set to retire following the 2018-19 season, has far more accolades on his resume. That said, it seemed more like alpha-male banter than an attempted takedown of everything D-Wade has accomplished.

Now the situation is starting to spiral out of control to take it beyond the realm of sports.

The focus should shift back to basketball Sunday as Wade and the Heat attempt to make a push for one of the final playoff berths in the Eastern Conference. There are still three spots up for grabs with the regular season set to end Wednesday.

Miami has three games to play starting Sunday when it battles the Toronto Raptors. If the team doesn't reach the postseason, Wade's terrific career will come to a close Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

