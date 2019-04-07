Chelsea vs. West Ham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chelsea vs. West Ham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV InfoApril 7, 2019
Chelsea continue their hunt for a place in the Premier League's top four with a clash against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday.
The Blues go into the game in fifth place in the table but are level on points with Arsenal, who play Everton on Sunday, and just one behind Tottenham Hotspur.
West Ham have endured an erratic campaign and can be unpredictable. The Hammers have won three and lost three of their last six games and held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium in September.
Date: Monday, April 8
Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET
TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)
Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Chelsea 1-3, West Ham 17-2, Draw 19-4
Preview
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has some big decisions to make regarding his starting XI against West Ham United as his side are in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday.
The Blues picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, and Sarri was asked in his pre-match press conference if he'd make changes for the visit of the Hammers:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Sarri asked if it's hard to change his team from the Brighton win: "Of course, but I have to consider that in this moment of the season we need to change [rotate]. We played 51 matches & in the last part of the season I want 20 players completely involved in our targets" #cfc
Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to keep his place in the XI, after making his first Premier League start against Brighton, but it's unclear if he will face West Ham:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Sarri on Hudson-Odoi playing vs West Ham: "I don't know, I have to decide who is going to play against West Ham and Slavia." #CFC
The Chelsea boss has also called on striker Gonzalo Higuain to improve. The Argentine has only managed three Premier League goals since joining on loan from Juventus in January:
Omnisport @OmnisportNews
Gonzalo Higuain should take a leaf out of Luis Suarez's book That's the verdict of Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri... Higuain has struggled for his best form so far at #CFC ⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/b50HksBCNx
Higuain did not feature in the win over Brighton, and Sarri could look to continue with Olivier Giroud in attack for Monday's match.
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini remains without some key players for the visit to Chelsea:
Ben Dinnery @BenDinnery
Pellegrini: "About the squad, we have the continuing injuries for Carroll, Sanchez, Yarmolenko, Wilshere and Reid. Those five are not available." Which means.... Fredericks, Nasri, Anderson and Arnautovic are all available. #WHUFC 🚑 https://t.co/cckOHhGs0b
The Chilean has also called on fans to support Marko Arnautovic. The forward has not scored for West Ham since January and has been booed by fans at the London Stadium:
Football Daily @footballdaily
Pellegrini: "Arnautovic is going through a difficult time" https://t.co/Tm2H13WOww
West Ham come into the game after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Everton last time out and will need to improve if they are to take anything away from Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea can ill-afford to drop points if they are to secure a Champions League qualification spot, but West Ham can be awkward opponents and will make life difficult for the hosts.
