Chelsea vs. West Ham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chelsea continue their hunt for a place in the Premier League's top four with a clash against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The Blues go into the game in fifth place in the table but are level on points with Arsenal, who play Everton on Sunday, and just one behind Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham have endured an erratic campaign and can be unpredictable. The Hammers have won three and lost three of their last six games and held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium in September.

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Chelsea 1-3, West Ham 17-2, Draw 19-4

Preview

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has some big decisions to make regarding his starting XI against West Ham United as his side are in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday.

The Blues picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, and Sarri was asked in his pre-match press conference if he'd make changes for the visit of the Hammers:

Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to keep his place in the XI, after making his first Premier League start against Brighton, but it's unclear if he will face West Ham:

The Chelsea boss has also called on striker Gonzalo Higuain to improve. The Argentine has only managed three Premier League goals since joining on loan from Juventus in January:

Higuain did not feature in the win over Brighton, and Sarri could look to continue with Olivier Giroud in attack for Monday's match.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini remains without some key players for the visit to Chelsea:

The Chilean has also called on fans to support Marko Arnautovic. The forward has not scored for West Ham since January and has been booed by fans at the London Stadium:

West Ham come into the game after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Everton last time out and will need to improve if they are to take anything away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea can ill-afford to drop points if they are to secure a Champions League qualification spot, but West Ham can be awkward opponents and will make life difficult for the hosts.