EPL Results Week 33: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

EPL Results Week 33: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, TableApril 6, 2019
Jamie Vardy scored his 14th and 15th Premier League goals of the season as Leicester City won a sixth match in a row to climb to seventh in the table after hammering relegated Huddersfield Town 4-1 away on Saturday.
At the other end, Burnley took a giant step toward safety by coming from behind to beat suddenly free-falling Bournemouth away from home. The Clarets are eight points above the drop zone after Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes both found the net again.
Newcastle United aren't yet free from the threat of relegation after losing at home to Crystal Palace by a single goal.
Saturday Scores
- Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley
- Huddersfield Town 1-4 Leicester City
- Newcastle United 0-1 Crystal Palace
Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals, per the division's official website)
1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 19
2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 18
3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 17
3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17
3. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 17
6. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15
6. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 15
8. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 14
9. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 13
10. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 12
10. Richarlison, Everton: 12
10. Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12
10. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 12
10. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton: 12
10. Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur: 12
Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Liverpool: 33, 25, +55, 82
2. Manchester City: 32, 26, +62, 80
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 32, 21, +26, 64
4. Arsenal: 31, 19, +26, 63
5. Chelsea: 32, 19, +21, 63
6. Manchester United: 32, 18, +18, 61
7. Leicester City: 33, 14, +2, 47
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 32, 13, +1, 47
9. Watford: 32, 13, 0, 46
10. Everton: 32, 12, +3, 43
11. West Ham United: 32, 12, -7, 42
12. Crystal Palace: 33, 11, -4, 39
13. Bournemouth: 33, 11, -17, 38
14. Burnley: 33, 10, -29, 36
15. Newcastle United: 33, 9, -12, 35
16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 31, 9, -14, 33
17. Southampton: 32, 8, -17, 33
18. 32, 8, -33, 28
19. Fulham: 33, 4, -46, 17
20. Huddersfield Town: 33, 3, -44, 14
Barnes was the unfortunate Burnley player when his touch inadvertently put the Cherries in front after four minutes. The striker reacted when Jefferson Lerma flicked on a Ryan Fraser free-kick.
Burnley weren't deterred, though, and soon turned the game around thanks to goals from Wood and Ashley Westwood. The latter curled in a peach of a strike to give the visitors their first lead after 20 minutes.
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
139 - There were just 139 seconds between Chris Wood's equaliser and Ashley Westwood giving @BurnleyOfficial the lead against Bournemouth. Turnaround. #BOUBUR
Barnes made amends when he found the net at the right end 11 minutes after the restart. A penchant for mistakes at the back had let the Cherries down again, with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic spilling a cross from Wood to give Barnes an easy tap-in.
The simple finish put Barnes into double figures for the season.
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Ashley Barnes has scored 🔟+ PL goals in a single season for the 1st time in his career. He now has 1️⃣1️⃣ goals in all competitions in 2018-19, his highest total in a season for @BurnleyOfficial https://t.co/KWvze5VX3n
It took the Foxes 24 minutes to go in front against relegated Huddersfield. The goal came from Youri Tielemans, who shot on the turn after fine work from Demarai Gray.
Few Leicester players have responded as well as Tielemans to Brendan Rodgers taking over as manager:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Youri Tielemans has either scored or assisted in four of his last five games for Leicester under Brendan Rodgers. 🅰️ vs. Watford ⚽️ vs. Fulham ✖️ vs. Burnley 🅰️ vs. Bournemouth ⚽️ vs. Huddersfield Thriving as a Fox. 🦊 https://t.co/Ero2nszNLd
A terrific low cross from Ricardo Pereira allowed Vardy to double the Foxes' lead three minutes after the break. The England international has quietly put together another prolific run in front of goal:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals in his last eight games for Leicester in the Premier League: ⚽️ vs. Tottenham ✖️ vs. Crystal Palace ⚽️ vs. Brighton ⚽️ vs. Watford ⚽️⚽️ vs. Fulham ✖️ vs. Burnley ⚽️ vs. Bournemouth ⚽️ vs. Huddersfield No stopping him. 🔥 https://t.co/uwmvsCkkSD
Huddersfield had a brief reprieve when Caglar Soyuncu brought down Karlan Grant in the area. Aaron Mooy made no mistake from 12 yards to offer the Terriers hope.
Hope was extinguished 11 minutes from time, though, when classy No. 10 James Maddison expertly guided in a free-kick.
There was still time for Vardy to win and dispatch a penalty after drawing a foul from Terence Kongolo. The ice-cool conversion kept up Vardy's purple patch since Rodgers arrived.
BT Sport Score @btsportscore
Jamie Vardy has 6️⃣ goals in 5️⃣ games since Brendan Rodgers' arrival at Leicester. A forward reborn. #BTSportScore https://t.co/9TDD4IG7Iq
Palace's trip to Newcastle looked like ending in a goalless stalemate until DeAndre Yedlin rashly felled Wilfried Zaha in the box with nine minutes to go. Luka Milivojevic was typically ruthless from the penalty spot.
bet365 @bet365
Luka Milivojevic's updated form from the spot: Scored Scored Scored Scored Scored Missed Scored Scored Scored Scored Scored Missed Scored Scored Scored Scored Scored Scored Scored Scored Scored Scored #CPFC https://t.co/aNy79XZ5y4
Playing with the lead, the Eagles defended resolutely through eight minutes of injury time to secure a crucial way win. Despite the disappointing result, the Magpies are seven points above Cardiff, so manager Rafa Bentiez's team should still be safe.
