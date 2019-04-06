EPL Results Week 33: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Jamie Vardy scored his 14th and 15th Premier League goals of the season as Leicester City won a sixth match in a row to climb to seventh in the table after hammering relegated Huddersfield Town 4-1 away on Saturday.

At the other end, Burnley took a giant step toward safety by coming from behind to beat suddenly free-falling Bournemouth away from home. The Clarets are eight points above the drop zone after Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes both found the net again.

Newcastle United aren't yet free from the threat of relegation after losing at home to Crystal Palace by a single goal.

Saturday Scores

Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley

Huddersfield Town 1-4 Leicester City

Newcastle United 0-1 Crystal Palace

Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals, per the division's official website)

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 19

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 18

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 17

3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17

3. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 17

6. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15

6. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 15

8. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 14

9. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 13

10. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 12

10. Richarlison, Everton: 12

10. Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12

10. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 12

10. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton: 12

10. Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur: 12

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 33, 25, +55, 82

2. Manchester City: 32, 26, +62, 80

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 32, 21, +26, 64

4. Arsenal: 31, 19, +26, 63

5. Chelsea: 32, 19, +21, 63

6. Manchester United: 32, 18, +18, 61

7. Leicester City: 33, 14, +2, 47

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 32, 13, +1, 47

9. Watford: 32, 13, 0, 46

10. Everton: 32, 12, +3, 43

11. West Ham United: 32, 12, -7, 42

12. Crystal Palace: 33, 11, -4, 39

13. Bournemouth: 33, 11, -17, 38

14. Burnley: 33, 10, -29, 36

15. Newcastle United: 33, 9, -12, 35

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 31, 9, -14, 33

17. Southampton: 32, 8, -17, 33

18. 32, 8, -33, 28

19. Fulham: 33, 4, -46, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 33, 3, -44, 14

Barnes was the unfortunate Burnley player when his touch inadvertently put the Cherries in front after four minutes. The striker reacted when Jefferson Lerma flicked on a Ryan Fraser free-kick.

Burnley weren't deterred, though, and soon turned the game around thanks to goals from Wood and Ashley Westwood. The latter curled in a peach of a strike to give the visitors their first lead after 20 minutes.

Barnes made amends when he found the net at the right end 11 minutes after the restart. A penchant for mistakes at the back had let the Cherries down again, with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic spilling a cross from Wood to give Barnes an easy tap-in.

The simple finish put Barnes into double figures for the season.

It took the Foxes 24 minutes to go in front against relegated Huddersfield. The goal came from Youri Tielemans, who shot on the turn after fine work from Demarai Gray.

Few Leicester players have responded as well as Tielemans to Brendan Rodgers taking over as manager:

A terrific low cross from Ricardo Pereira allowed Vardy to double the Foxes' lead three minutes after the break. The England international has quietly put together another prolific run in front of goal:

Huddersfield had a brief reprieve when Caglar Soyuncu brought down Karlan Grant in the area. Aaron Mooy made no mistake from 12 yards to offer the Terriers hope.

Hope was extinguished 11 minutes from time, though, when classy No. 10 James Maddison expertly guided in a free-kick.

There was still time for Vardy to win and dispatch a penalty after drawing a foul from Terence Kongolo. The ice-cool conversion kept up Vardy's purple patch since Rodgers arrived.

Palace's trip to Newcastle looked like ending in a goalless stalemate until DeAndre Yedlin rashly felled Wilfried Zaha in the box with nine minutes to go. Luka Milivojevic was typically ruthless from the penalty spot.

Playing with the lead, the Eagles defended resolutely through eight minutes of injury time to secure a crucial way win. Despite the disappointing result, the Magpies are seven points above Cardiff, so manager Rafa Bentiez's team should still be safe.