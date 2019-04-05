Russell Westbrook Becomes 1st Player to Average Triple-Double 3 Straight Seasons

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) gestures to the crowd in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Westbrook became just the second player in NBA history to have 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-103. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in three straight seasons.

Westbrook needed just three assists entering Friday's game to hit the mark. He got there midway through the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

