Russell Westbrook Becomes 1st Player to Average Triple-Double 3 Straight Seasons

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in three straight seasons.

Westbrook needed just three assists entering Friday's game to hit the mark. He got there midway through the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.