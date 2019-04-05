Russell Westbrook Becomes 1st Player to Average Triple-Double 3 Straight Seasons

Russell Westbrook Becomes 1st Player to Average Triple-Double 3 Straight SeasonsApril 6, 2019
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in three straight seasons.
Westbrook needed just three assists entering Friday's game to hit the mark. He got there midway through the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Russ averages a triple-double for the 3rd straight season. Never done before in NBA history. #WhyNot https://t.co/MeLGrbTT7s
OKC THUNDER @okcthunder
The Brodie's 3rd assist tonight that set him up for #hist0ry. @russwest44 | #WhyNot? https://t.co/1X4Ib78uY4
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Giannis on Centers Defending Him: 'That S--t ... Doesn't Work'