Brian Windhorst Doesn't Love LeBron James, Lakers' Anthony Davis Trade Chances

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to pull off a trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis prior to the trade deadline Feb. 7, and not everyone loves the team's chances of consummating a deal this offseason.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently told LeBron Wire's Erik Garcia Gundersen that he doesn't know if Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and Co. have enough pieces to entice the Pelicans.

"Do I love their chances? I do not. Because the prime asset they could offer is Brandon Ingram, and Ingram has had a very unfortunate thing happen, and there's just a lot of uncertainty there," he said. "I don't like their chances of pulling it off, but they've got to go back to the well."

Windhorst acknowledged, though, that the 2019 NBA draft lottery could impact a potential offer. If Los Angeles—which owns the 10th-worst record in the league—winds up with a top-three pick, New Orleans may jump at the chance to add a Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett or Ja Morant.

However, the pieces in place may not be enough to swing a deal. The Lakers' entire roster outside of LeBron James appeared to be available back in February. That included 2016 second overall pick Brandon Ingram, 2017 second overall pick Lonzo Ball and 2017 first-rounder Kyle Kuzma.

Ingram continued to show signs of improvement in his third year, averaging career highs in scoring (18.3 points per game) and field-goal percentage (49.7) while grabbing 5.1 boards per contest. However, the Lakers shut down Ingram for the season March 9 because of deep venous thrombosis in his right arm. It's not clear what impact that will have on his career moving forward.

Ball, meanwhile, has also showed some potential early in his career. He averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 47 appearances this season. He too, though, was shut down in March, having suffered an ankle injury in January.

Of course, the media circus that surrounds his father, LaVar Ball, could be a deterrent in any deal including Lonzo.

Kuzma remains one of the Lakers' top trade chips. He has averaged 18.7 points per game on 45.6 percent shooting in his second season.

Los Angeles did lose a potential trade asset when it dealt 22-year-old center Ivica Zubac to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was a part of the final offer the Lakers reportedly made to New Orleans, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, and that wasn't enough to persuade the Pelicans to move Davis.

A New Orleans-Los Angeles offseason trade also may be unlikely after both sides called each other out for allegedly leaking negotiations leading up to the deadline.