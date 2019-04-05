Blue Jays Reply to Fan Asking About Source of Justin Smoak Info: 'Literally Us'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays' Twitter account had a hilarious exchange with a fan who was concerned about the status of first baseman Justin Smoak on Thursday.

After the Jays tweeted a lineup that didn't include Smoak, the fan asked if he had been traded. The official Blue Jays Twitter account responded that Smoak was merely dealing with a minor injury:

One would think that the explanation would have been enough for the fan, but he was skeptical. That led to a priceless response from the Jays:

The Blue Jays have gone on a bit of a trading spree early in the season, dealing designated hitter Kendrys Morales to the Oakland Athletics and outfielder Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants.

Smoak did not appear in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians, but he also hasn't been traded, which means the fan can likely rest easy for now.

The 32-year-old Smoak is hitting .200 with one home run and four RBI this season through seven games. He hit .242 with 25 homers and 77 RBI last season on the heels of a career year in 2017 that saw him hit .270 with 38 home runs and 90 RBI en route to his first career All-Star nod.

Smoak is in the final year of his contract, which means he could be a trade candidate at some point, but with Morales no longer in the fold, the Blue Jays currently need Smoak to log the bulk of the playing time at first.