NBA Rumors: Grizzlies to Sign Tyler Zeller for Rest of Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - OCTOBER 9: Tyler Zeller #44 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during a pre-season game on October 9, 2018 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly set to sign center Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are waiving guard Dusty Hannahs to make room for Zeller.

The 29-year-old Zeller signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks this season and appeared in two games, but he has not been on a roster since that contract expired in March.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The 5 Most Interesting Teams of the NBA Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 5 Most Interesting Teams of the NBA Season

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    The Grizzlies Were Offensive in March

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies Were Offensive in March

    Grizzly Bear Blues
    via Grizzly Bear Blues

    New NBA Power Rankings 💪

    📈 Risers: Warriors, Hawks 📉 Fallers: Nuggets, Spurs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 💪

    📈 Risers: Warriors, Hawks 📉 Fallers: Nuggets, Spurs

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lonzo Ball, Agent Part Ways

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lonzo Ball, Agent Part Ways

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report