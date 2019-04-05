NBA Rumors: Grizzlies to Sign Tyler Zeller for Rest of Season

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly set to sign center Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are waiving guard Dusty Hannahs to make room for Zeller.

The 29-year-old Zeller signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks this season and appeared in two games, but he has not been on a roster since that contract expired in March.

