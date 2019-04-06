Everton vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Everton vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV InfoApril 6, 2019
Arsenal will seek to continue their excellent recent form on Sunday in the Premier League, as they travel to a rejuvenated Everton for what should be a fascinating encounter.
The Gunners moved up into third place in the top flight on Monday after they won against Newcastle United, only to see rivals Tottenham Hotspur retake that spot when they beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Arsenal go into this weekend a point behind Spurs, but with a game in hand.
Everton will be challenging opponents though. The Toffees appear set to finish an underwhelming season on a high, having taken 10 points from their last five games, including a win over Chelsea in their last home match.
Here are the odds for the clash in Merseyside, the viewing details for the fixture and a preview of what to expect from Goodison Park.
Odds
Everton win (11/5)
Draw (27/10)
Arsenal win (11/8)
Odds courtesy of OddsChecker
Date: Sunday, April 7
Time: 2:05 p.m. (BST), 9:05 a.m. (ET)
TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)
Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)
Preview
For Arsenal, a season that appeared set to be one of transition is looking increasingly like it could have an exciting ending.
Not only are they now in a strong position to finish above local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and subsequently finish in the top four, the Gunners are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League too. They appear to be hitting their stride at the perfect time under manager Unai Emery.
On Monday, they were not at their free-flowing best against Newcastle United, but the Gunners were still able to score a couple of eye-catching goals, with the second particularly impressive:
Arsenal FC @Arsenal
Thinking that @LacazetteAlex's finish couldn't look any better? 👀 Think again. 😎 https://t.co/MgGQsijOtK
It was a game in which Arsenal’s key attacking performers made their mark again. Aaron Ramsey bossed the midfield with tenacious defensive play and incisive surges forward, while Alexandre Lacazette continued his fine form at the point of the attack.
When Lacazette arrived at the Emirates Stadium, many expected him to be a poacher-like centre-forward. Per Arsenal blogger Patrick Timmons, he’s showcased so much more this season:
Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1
I’m honestly so grateful to have someone like Lacazette at the club. He scores, creates, chases down lost causes from the first minute until the last, brings others into play & is subtly a key figure in terms of leadership. His game is about so much more than solely goals.
After five wins and a draw in their last six top-flight fixtures, Arsenal will be bouncing into the match on Merseyside. They’re unlikely to have things all their own way against Everton, though.
Overall, the 2018-19 campaign has been a disappointing one for the Toffees, as they failed to capitalise on a strong start and faded badly over the festive period. In the last five matches, manager Marco Silva has started getting a tune from the players again.
In their previous outing, away at West Ham, they were totally dominant and unfortunate not to win by more than the 2-0 scoreline. While the likes of Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard can cause problems for the Arsenal defence, at the back Everton have tightened up too:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
FT: West Ham 0-2 Everton That's now 4️⃣ clean sheets in the last 5️⃣ for the Toffees 💪 https://t.co/Qw5Vk9T9LP
However, when it comes to scoring goals in this fixture, history is on Arsenal’s side:
Orbinho @Orbinho
Arsenal have scored more goals against Everton than any team has netted against any opponent in Premier League history.
Given Everton have to win to keep in touch in the battle for seventh, expect Silva to field an attacking side and for his team to continue the enterprising approach that served them well against West Ham.
That’ll give Arsenal space when they do come forward, meaning Lacazette, Ramsey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil can make an impression on the game. Expect an entertaining and even contest to end all square.
Prediction: Everton 2-2 Arsenal
