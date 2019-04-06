Everton vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal will seek to continue their excellent recent form on Sunday in the Premier League, as they travel to a rejuvenated Everton for what should be a fascinating encounter.

The Gunners moved up into third place in the top flight on Monday after they won against Newcastle United, only to see rivals Tottenham Hotspur retake that spot when they beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Arsenal go into this weekend a point behind Spurs, but with a game in hand.

Everton will be challenging opponents though. The Toffees appear set to finish an underwhelming season on a high, having taken 10 points from their last five games, including a win over Chelsea in their last home match.

Here are the odds for the clash in Merseyside, the viewing details for the fixture and a preview of what to expect from Goodison Park.

Preview

For Arsenal, a season that appeared set to be one of transition is looking increasingly like it could have an exciting ending.

Not only are they now in a strong position to finish above local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and subsequently finish in the top four, the Gunners are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League too. They appear to be hitting their stride at the perfect time under manager Unai Emery.

On Monday, they were not at their free-flowing best against Newcastle United, but the Gunners were still able to score a couple of eye-catching goals, with the second particularly impressive:

It was a game in which Arsenal’s key attacking performers made their mark again. Aaron Ramsey bossed the midfield with tenacious defensive play and incisive surges forward, while Alexandre Lacazette continued his fine form at the point of the attack.

When Lacazette arrived at the Emirates Stadium, many expected him to be a poacher-like centre-forward. Per Arsenal blogger Patrick Timmons, he’s showcased so much more this season:

After five wins and a draw in their last six top-flight fixtures, Arsenal will be bouncing into the match on Merseyside. They’re unlikely to have things all their own way against Everton, though.

Overall, the 2018-19 campaign has been a disappointing one for the Toffees, as they failed to capitalise on a strong start and faded badly over the festive period. In the last five matches, manager Marco Silva has started getting a tune from the players again.

In their previous outing, away at West Ham, they were totally dominant and unfortunate not to win by more than the 2-0 scoreline. While the likes of Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard can cause problems for the Arsenal defence, at the back Everton have tightened up too:

However, when it comes to scoring goals in this fixture, history is on Arsenal’s side:

Given Everton have to win to keep in touch in the battle for seventh, expect Silva to field an attacking side and for his team to continue the enterprising approach that served them well against West Ham.

That’ll give Arsenal space when they do come forward, meaning Lacazette, Ramsey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil can make an impression on the game. Expect an entertaining and even contest to end all square.

Prediction: Everton 2-2 Arsenal