Video: Watch Lakers' Alex Caruso's Huge Putback Dunk Stun LeBron James

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

There aren't many more stunning things in Los Angeles right now than the fact that LeBron James won't even make the playoffs after eight straight trips to the NBA Finals, but Lakers guard Alex Caruso did his best to add an element of surprise in Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The 6'5" Texas A&M product soared above the two-time defending champions and threw down a putback slam, bringing the Staples Center crowd members to their feet.

Even James was shocked, walking around the bench area in disbelief after the role player took flight.

Caruso's gravity-defying dunk won't be enough to change the course of the Lakers' season, but perhaps James may want to think about giving him a role in Space Jam 2.