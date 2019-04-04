Watch Stephen Curry Throw Long Behind-the-Back Pass for Kevin Durant Dunk

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's range gets the majority of the attention, but the two-time NBA MVP's passing abilities deserve some love, too. 

Curry made one of the best passes of the season during Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, setting Kevin Durant up for an open dunk in transition with a ridiculous behind-the-back pass:

  1. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  2. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  3. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  4. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  7. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  8. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  9. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  10. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  11. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  12. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  13. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  14. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  15. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  16. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  17. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  18. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  19. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  20. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

Right Arrow Icon

It looks like Curry's new contact lenses have helped his vision on the court in more than one way.

Related

    Bucks Clinch Home-Court for Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bucks Clinch Home-Court for Playoffs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Fined $15K for Flipping Off Fan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Fined $15K for Flipping Off Fan

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Losing Past MVPs Now Looms Large in Bron's Legacy Debate

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Losing Past MVPs Now Looms Large in Bron's Legacy Debate

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Several Teams Using Blood Tests to See Effects of Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Several Teams Using Blood Tests to See Effects of Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report