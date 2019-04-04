Watch Stephen Curry Throw Long Behind-the-Back Pass for Kevin Durant Dunk

Watch Stephen Curry Throw Long Behind-the-Back Pass for Kevin Durant DunkApril 5, 2019
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's range gets the majority of the attention, but the two-time NBA MVP's passing abilities deserve some love, too.
Curry made one of the best passes of the season during Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, setting Kevin Durant up for an open dunk in transition with a ridiculous behind-the-back pass:
It looks like Curry's new contact lenses have helped his vision on the court in more than one way.
Bucks Clinch Home-Court for Playoffs