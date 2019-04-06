Jimmy Butler Won't Play vs. Bulls After Back Injury Diagnosed as Tightness

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler is out with back tightness for his team's road game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Butler also sat out the Sixers' Thursday matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks with back tightness. Previously, Butler exited a game against the Indiana Pacers on March 10 with a hurt foot, and the 29-year-old sat out Philly's game on March 12.

More seriously, Butler underwent knee surgery in February 2018 while still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves but returned to game action on April 6, missing 17 games. Butler went under the knife again in July for an elective procedure on his right hand that did not cost him any playing time.

Should Butler miss extended time, head coach Brett Brown could rely on power forward Mike Scott depending on if Brown wants to go with a smaller or larger starting five.

In Butler's absence on Thursday, Brown opted to slot Scott into his starting lineup as James Ennis III was listed as out for up to two weeks with a right quad injury. Rookie wing Zhaire Smith played a season-high 18 minutes off the bench.

A four-time All-Star, Butler started 54 games as a Sixer this season, averaging 18.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The 49-30 76ers are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference. They'll clinch the No. 3 postseason seed with two wins in their last three games.