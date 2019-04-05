Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Paul White/Associated Press

Barcelona can all but lock up the 2018-19 La Liga title when they host Atletico Madrid on Saturday, pushing their lead at the top of the standings to double digits with a win.

OddsChecker's sportsbooks have handed the Catalans a 5-6 advantage over the Rojiblancos, who come in at 50-13. A draw currently sits at 11-4.

Eleven Sports (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.) will provide tv broadcasts and live streams, with the match scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET.

The gap between Barcelona and Atletico sits at eight points, and barring a tremendous late-season collapse, the Blaugrana will win another La Liga title even if they lose at home on Saturday.

The Catalans have already started to prioritise the UEFA Champions League, leaving Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic on the bench for the spectacular 4-4 draw against Villarreal in midweek.

That decision nearly backfired, as Barcelona's once-vaunted defence continued to struggle. To check the highlights of that match, click here.

Barcelona have kept just a single clean sheet in their last four La Liga matches, a bad run given what's to come. The clash with in-form Atletico will be followed by the first leg of the UEFA Champions League tie against Manchester United.

Atletico have won two in a row, scoring six goals in that span and conceding none. Manager Diego Simeone seems to have instructed his players to ditch a pragmatic approach for a more attacking style of play, and it has worked wonders.

The visitors will likely be without a key attacking piece at the Camp Nou, however, as Alvaro Morata is expected to miss the match due to injury:

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde will have some difficult choices to make for this match, considering United will host the Blaugrana just four days later.

He could opt to start Messi from the bench once again, knowing that even a defeat wouldn't be such a bad result given the fixtures remaining. Saturday's clash will be the last against a true contender in La Liga.

The Argentina international has spearheaded a team that has been superb in late-match situations:

He'll likely start against the Rojiblancos, however, making the hosts the obvious favourites in this contest, despite their defensive issues.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico