Video: Watch Soccer Team Give Up Penalty Kick After 'Selfie' Celebration

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

A Moroccan team gave away a penalty after their players were caught out taking a selfie on the sidelines.

Youssoufia Berrechid's players celebrated after scoring against Mouloudia Oujda, but their opponents quickly restarted the game as they attempted to take a group video, per MailOnline's Nathan Salt.

NOS Sport provided highlights of the moment:

Mohammed El Fakih scored the opener which triggered the selfie, mimicking Mario Balotelli's recent celebration for Marseille on Instagram.

However, the moment allowed Oujda to restart the game, and as the referee allowed the match to continue, the team were able to win and convert a penalty to draw the contest 1-1.