Video: Watch Soccer Team Give Up Penalty Kick After 'Selfie' Celebration

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MARCH 10: Davor Blazevic of Hammarby IF looks on as the ball hits the net during a penalty shoot out during the Svenska Cupen Quarterfinal match between Djurgardens IF and Hammarby IF at Tele2 Arena on March 10, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)
Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

A Moroccan team gave away a penalty after their players were caught out taking a selfie on the sidelines.

Youssoufia Berrechid's players celebrated after scoring against Mouloudia Oujda, but their opponents quickly restarted the game as they attempted to take a group video, per MailOnline's Nathan Salt

NOS Sport provided highlights of the moment:

Mohammed El Fakih scored the opener which triggered the selfie, mimicking Mario Balotelli's recent celebration for Marseille on Instagram.

However, the moment allowed Oujda to restart the game, and as the referee allowed the match to continue, the team were able to win and convert a penalty to draw the contest 1-1.

Related

    PSG Ready to Offer David de Gea £350K Per Week

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Ready to Offer David de Gea £350K Per Week

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Big Prem Transfers to Watch 💰

    Which players will have their heads turned this summer?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Big Prem Transfers to Watch 💰

    Which players will have their heads turned this summer?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Wolves Sign $40M Raul Jimenez

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Wolves Sign $40M Raul Jimenez

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Dembele Back in Barcelona Training Ahead of Man Utd Clash

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dembele Back in Barcelona Training Ahead of Man Utd Clash

    Goal
    via Goal