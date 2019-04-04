Adam Jones Has Padres Fan Ejected, Says Fans Are a 'Little More Brazen'

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones told reporters he had an unruly fan removed from Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Jones said:

"These fans in sports, man, they're starting to get a little more brazen. I've said it many times, and obviously I've had altercations with fans. My biggest thing is, keep the banter polite – we suck, I struck out, the team's not good. Keep it light, keep it smart. There's kids in the stadium. But the second you start cussing me out like I'm a little kid, that's a no-no.

"On the street, they'd never do that. In the ballpark when you've paid your admission, there's no need for all that stuff. The second I hear somebody cussing us out, you're gone. I could care less that they're gone. That's just how it is. I made a nice play, and just hearing the B-word, F-word, that's not baseball talk. So … he gone."

Jones, who is from San Diego, said he noticed the fan in the fifth inning. He spoke to security about the inappropriate language being used and had them remove the fan, who has not been publicly identified.

"Last night, we had some people being real ignorant above our dugout," Jones said. "I told them, 'I'm from San Diego. Watch what you say to me. I'm from here. That means all my boys is here. So, be aware.'"

In 2017, Jones was the subject of racial slurs and had peanuts thrown at him during a game at Fenway Park. The Red Sox apologized to Jones, then a member of the Baltimore Orioles, for the incident.

"A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me," Jones told reporters at the time. "I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome."

A fan threw a banana at him in San Francisco in 2013; the fan later apologized and said it was not meant as an act of racial aggression toward Jones.