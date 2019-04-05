Premier League Week 33 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Friday, with a reduced number of fixtures taking place due to FA Cup action in England.

The Reds trail Manchester City by a point after the champions defeated Cardiff City 2-0 on Wednesday.

Chelsea are set to host West Ham United in a London derby, with the Blues in a fight for a top-four finish.

Elsewhere, Arsenal travel to Merseyside to face Everton in their quest to capture UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Premier League Fixtures and Picks

Friday, April 5

Southampton vs. Liverpool—8 p.m BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 1-2

Saturday, April 6

Bournemouth vs. Burnley—3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 2-1

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City—3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 2-1

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace—3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.) 0-0

Sunday, April 7

Everton vs. Arsenal—2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 1-3

Monday, April 8

Chelsea vs. West Ham—8 p.m BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 2-1

Southampton vs. Liverpool

England's top flight has reached the home stretch and Liverpool remain in the hunt as they attempt to win the top domestic prize which has eluded them since 1989-90.

The Anfield giants have not lifted the Premier League trophy in their history after formerly dominating the old First Division.

Jurgen Klopp's side have recently limped along as they successfully maintain results. The exceptional standards evident at the start of the campaign have gradually ebbed away without hurting their chances of success.

Liverpool remain in the hunt but know they cannot afford a slip with Manchester City putting their foot on the accelerator.

Southampton have battled in and around the relegation zone all season long. However, the Saints are now five points clear of the drop zone.

A win against their next visitors would represent a huge step towards survival with Huddersfield and Fulham already relegated.

Loanee Danny Ings is ineligible to face his parent club Liverpool, forcing Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to shuffle the pack.

Klopp said his side respect Southampton after their improvement since Hasenhuttl's arrival:

Virgil van Dijk is in line to feature against his former club after a phenomenal season for Liverpool.

The 27-year-old has started 32 Premier League matches this term and is favourite to win PFA Player of the Year.

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool realise their potential. The Dutchman has emerged as one of the best defenders on the planet since his switch from St Mary's in January 2018.

Chelsea vs. West Ham

The Blues missed out on the Champions League last season but now stand on the edge of a top-four berth.

Maurizio Sarri has suffered a difficult first campaign in England, but with the season reaching its conclusion, Chelsea can finish with a flourish.

A 3-0 win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion kept Sarri's men on track, with Callum Hudson-Adoi finally making his full Premier League debut for Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has waited patiently in the wings despite delivering an impressive first showing for England.

However, Hudson-Adoi displayed his incredible potential against the Seagulls and said he was pleased to make his bow—per Sky Sports Premier League:

The Hammers sit in 11th, and their attention will soon turn to the summer transfer window.

West Ham had hoped to push up the standings this season but their mid-table status fully represents their quality this term.

Sarri might be increasingly keen to play Hudson-Adoi again, and the youngster could be the key to a desirable finish in the league.

Chelsea have only six games remaining and must find a way of nudging past Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the final weeks.