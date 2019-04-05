Premier League Week 33 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 31, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Friday, with a reduced number of fixtures taking place due to FA Cup action in England.

The Reds trail Manchester City by a point after the champions defeated Cardiff City 2-0 on Wednesday.

Chelsea are set to host West Ham United in a London derby, with the Blues in a fight for a top-four finish.

Elsewhere, Arsenal travel to Merseyside to face Everton in their quest to capture UEFA Champions League football for next season.

                      

Premier League Fixtures and Picks

Friday, April 5

Southampton vs. Liverpool—8 p.m BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 1-2

                

Saturday, April 6

Bournemouth vs. Burnley—3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 2-1

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City—3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 2-1

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace—3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.) 0-0

                  

Sunday, April 7

Everton vs. Arsenal—2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 1-3

                 

Monday, April 8

Chelsea vs. West Ham—8 p.m BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.) 2-1

                  

 Live-stream links: Sky GoNBC Sports App, fuboTV

                  

Southampton vs. Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 31, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

England's top flight has reached the home stretch and Liverpool remain in the hunt as they attempt to win the top domestic prize which has eluded them since 1989-90.

The Anfield giants have not lifted the Premier League trophy in their history after formerly dominating the old First Division.

Jurgen Klopp's side have recently limped along as they successfully maintain results. The exceptional standards evident at the start of the campaign have gradually ebbed away without hurting their chances of success.

Liverpool remain in the hunt but know they cannot afford a slip with Manchester City putting their foot on the accelerator.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Ralph Hasenhuettl, Manager of Southampton celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton FC at American Express Community Stadium on March 30, 2019 in Brighton, United Kingd
Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Southampton have battled in and around the relegation zone all season long. However, the Saints are now five points clear of the drop zone.

A win against their next visitors would represent a huge step towards survival with Huddersfield and Fulham already relegated.

Loanee Danny Ings is ineligible to face his parent club Liverpool, forcing Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to shuffle the pack.

Klopp said his side respect Southampton after their improvement since Hasenhuttl's arrival:

Virgil van Dijk is in line to feature against his former club after a phenomenal season for Liverpool.

The 27-year-old has started 32 Premier League matches this term and is favourite to win PFA Player of the Year.

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool realise their potential. The Dutchman has emerged as one of the best defenders on the planet since his switch from St Mary's in January 2018.

                    

Chelsea vs. West Ham

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (C) celebrates with Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta (L) and Chelsea's English midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi (R) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Chelse
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The Blues missed out on the Champions League last season but now stand on the edge of a top-four berth.

Maurizio Sarri has suffered a difficult first campaign in England, but with the season reaching its conclusion, Chelsea can finish with a flourish.

A 3-0 win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion kept Sarri's men on track, with Callum Hudson-Adoi finally making his full Premier League debut for Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has waited patiently in the wings despite delivering an impressive first showing for England.

However, Hudson-Adoi displayed his incredible potential against the Seagulls and said he was pleased to make his bow—per Sky Sports Premier League:

The Hammers sit in 11th, and their attention will soon turn to the summer transfer window.

West Ham had hoped to push up the standings this season but their mid-table status fully represents their quality this term.

Sarri might be increasingly keen to play Hudson-Adoi again, and the youngster could be the key to a desirable finish in the league.

Chelsea have only six games remaining and must find a way of nudging past Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the final weeks.

Related

    Tottenham's Rose Rips Football's Efforts to Handle Racism

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham's Rose Rips Football's Efforts to Handle Racism

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Big Prem Transfers to Watch 💰

    Which players will have their heads turned this summer?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Big Prem Transfers to Watch 💰

    Which players will have their heads turned this summer?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    PSG Ready to Offer David de Gea £350K Per Week

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Ready to Offer David de Gea £350K Per Week

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Macheda Relives Legendary Man Utd Goal

    10 years later, Kiko Macheda talks to B/R Football about his famous strike

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Macheda Relives Legendary Man Utd Goal

    10 years later, Kiko Macheda talks to B/R Football about his famous strike

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report