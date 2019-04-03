La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Wednesday's Week 30 Matches

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid slipped to a 2-1 defeat in La Liga after being thoroughly outplayed by Valencia on Wednesday night. Los Blancos stay third but are now five points behind neighbours Atletico Madrid in second and 13 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Valencia are just a point outside the top four thanks to the improvement made under manager Marcelino.

Athletic Bilbao are also still in the mix to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League after beating Levante 3-2 at San Mames. Athletic are eighth but only four points behind Getafe.

Elsewhere, a 3-3 draw between Celta Vigo and Huesca has done little to ease the relegation concerns facing both clubs. Eibar inched closer to the top 10 thanks to a 2-1 win at home to second-from-bottom Rayo Vallecano.

Goncalo Guedes broke open a cagey first half when he rounded Keylor Navas and slotted into an empty net 10 minutes before the break. It was no less than Valencia deserved for the way the hosts had soaked up pressure and struck with pace and ingenuity on the break.

Real struggled to muster ideas in response, with the Luka Modric-led midfield swamped by pressure. Even so, it still took Los Che until the 83rd minute to double the lead.

The clinching goal came courtesy of former Real centre-back Ezequiel Garay. His header continued Valencia's impressive run this year:

A late, late goal from Karim Benzema couldn't prevent Real's first defeat since Zinedine Zidane returned as manager.

Levante were 2-0 down in less than 30 minutes in Bilbao, with Yuri Berchiche scoring, before Aitor Fernandez turned into his own net. Roger Marti and Erick Cabaco drew the visitors level in the 89th minute from the end, but there was still time for Iker Muniain to score the winner from the penalty spot.

Cabaco was red-carded in the sixth minute of injury time as Levante fell to just three points above the drop zone.

Rayo seemed in control in Eibar when Jose Angel Pozo scored five minutes before the break. The home side hit back through Charles and Pedro Leon to cut the gap to Real Betis.

Huesca could have taken full advantage of Rayo's defeat after building a 3-2 lead thanks to second-half goals from Enric Gallego, Ezequiel Avila and Jorge Pulido. Three points were there for the taking until Ryad Boudebouz scored nine minutes from time.

The Betis loanee's goal leaves Celta better positioned to win the scrap for survival than Huesca:

Celta have the talent to avoid relegation, while Valencia look the most likely to win the fight for Champions League football next season.