EPL Table 2019: Manchester City Go Top, Tottenham Win and More Wednesday Scores

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League on Wednesday and are one point ahead of Liverpool after a mostly second-string lineup defeated Cardiff City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden made his first Premier League start for Pep Guardiola's side, but it was Kevin De Bruyne who took the spotlight. He scored City's first, and Leroy Sane doubled their advantage just before the break.

It was a clean sweep for the Premier League's hosts, too, as Spurs christened their new stadium with a comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Heung-Min Son scored the first competitive goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Christian Eriksen secured three points with a second.

Chelsea beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and had their English youngsters to thank as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi—making his first Premier League start—played starring roles.

After Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, Spurs climb back to third (though Arsenal have one game in hand) and Chelsea move above the Red Devils to fifth.

Wednesday's Results

Manchester City 2-0 Cardiff City

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League Table

(Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Manchester City 32, +62, 80

2. Liverpool 32, +53, 79



3. Tottenham Hotspur 32, +26, 64

4. Arsenal 31, +26, 63

5. Chelsea 32, +21, 63



6. Manchester United 31, +19, 61

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32, +1, 47

8. Watford 32, 0, 46

9. Leicester 32, -1, 44

10. Everton 32, +3, 43

11. West Ham United 32, -7, 42

12. Bournemouth 32, -15, 38

13. Crystal Palace 32, -5, 36

14. Newcastle United 31, -11, 35

15. Brighton 31, -14, 33

16. Southampton 31, -15, 33

17. Burnley 32, -22, 33

18. Cardiff City 32, -33, 28

19. Fulham 32, -43, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 32, -41, 14

Wednesday Recap

City and Liverpool continue their tug-of-war at the top of the table, and Guardiola relied upon a cast made up mostly of reserve stars to clinch maximum points against Cardiff:

De Bruyne got the best of Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge at his near post to scorch in City's first, while Sane rifled in from just inside the box to score his 15th goal this season, a new career high.

England under-21 international Foden, 18, attracted plenty of attention and hit the woodwork in one of several close attempts on goal, but Sky Sports Statto recognised De Bruyne's efforts more than any other:

City again hold a slim advantage and have played the same number of games as Liverpool, who can move back ahead if they beat Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Friday.

Spurs didn't crack under the pressure of opening their stadium and should have beaten Palace by more than two goals. The north Londoners had 10 shots on target to the Eagles' one and just shy of 66 percent possession, per WhoScored.com.

Son squeezed in from the right wing to cut home the breakthrough. Eriksen capitalised on Harry Kane's fine work in getting to the box, converting a second from close range.

The three points means Mauricio Pochettino's men have also snapped a five-game Premier League winless streak. Full-back Ben Davies spoke of a special victory:

Chelsea also made the most of United's slip at Molineux and moved back into the top five for the first time since early February.

Maurizio Sarri was rewarded for finally entrusting Hudson-Odoi, 18, with a starting place as the winger set up Olivier Giroud for their opener. He wasn't the only English youngster to impress, either, as 23-year-old Ruben Loftus-Cheek assisted Eden Hazard for their second before scoring the third himself, per WhoScored:

Loftus-Cheek almost appeared to take inspiration from his Belgian team-mate for his strike, via ESPN FC (U.S. only):

The Blues have played one game more than United, but Sarri will delight in seeing some of those players that home fans wish to see more regularly.

Chelsea are back in action at home to West Ham United on Monday. Arsenal travel to Everton on Sunday and have the opportunity to use their game in hand to move above Tottenham if they can bag three points.