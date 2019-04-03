Lakers News: Jeannie Buss Refuses to Answer Question on Luke Walton's Future

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

With speculation mounting that Luke Walton is in his final days with the Los Angeles Lakers, owner Jeanie Buss did her best not to add more fuel to the fire.

Appearing on the Sports Business Radio Podcast, Buss simply refused to provide a response when talk of Walton's future came up: "I'm not giving you that answer to that question."

Despite being coy, Buss once again emphasized she thinks Walton has done a "terrific job" and noted the number of games Los Angeles has lost to injuries this season.

Buss' sentiment about Walton's job echoed her comments from earlier this season. She said on Zach Lowe's The Lowe Post podcast in January that Walton was "doing a terrific job" and the organization was "doing everything we can" to make sure he succeeds.

The Athletic's Bill Oram reported on March 27 that Buss won't interfere with what team president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka want to do after this season.

The Lakers have already clinched their sixth straight season without a playoff berth and a losing record. Walton is 96-146 in three seasons leading the franchise. His .397 winning percentage is the worst in franchise history among coaches with at least 200 games of experience.