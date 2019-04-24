Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Suffers Shoulder Injury While Rehabbing Bicep

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton suffered a setback in his rehab that could keep him off the field for longer.

Manager Aaron Boone provided the latest updates on the star:

The outfielder got off to a slow start to the year due to a biceps strain, which resulted in his first trip to the injured list over the past few years. It now seems a shoulder injury will keep him off the field for a little longer.

Stanton has only appeared in three games this season, going 2-for-8 with seven walks and zero extra-base hits.

The 29-year-old had been limited by injuries for much of his career but had better luck lately, missing only five games in the 2017 and '18 seasons. That unsurprisingly coincided with some of the best baseball of his career.

After winning the NL MVP in 2017 with a league-leading 59 home runs and 132 RBI for the Miami Marlins, he followed it up with 38 home runs and 100 RBI in his first year with the Yankees.

An extended absence would not only be a setback for Stanton, but it could also hurt a Yankees team that has high expectations this season but continues to be devastated by injuries.

Stanton's absence could lead to more at-bats for Luke Voit at designated hitter and Mike Tauchman in the outfield.