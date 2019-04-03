Raiders News: Former Colts, Redskins WR Ryan Grant Signs Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders signed wide receiver Ryan Grant, the team announced Wednesday.

Grant appeared in 14 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, catching 35 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown. Through five seasons, he has 1,319 receiving yards and seven scores.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken noted Grant was on the Raiders' radar last offseason.

He agreed to a four-year, $29 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens before he failed a physical, thus voiding the offer. He settled on a one-year, $5 million contract from the Colts.

Grant joins a revamped passing game in Oakland. The team acquired Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers and signed Tyrell Williams for $44.3 million over four years.

Upgrading the receiving corps was clearly a priority for the Raiders after a disappointing 2018 campaign. The offense slipped to 17th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) after sitting 13th in 2017, per Football Outsiders. Jon Gruden also watched Amari Cooper put together a Pro Bowl-caliber season following his trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

Grant should be a solid No. 3 receiver behind Brown and Williams. Together, the three represent a big upgrade over what Oakland had to finish out the season—even when factoring in Jared Cook's departure.