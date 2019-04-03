CC Sabathia Could Return from Knee, Chest Surgeries for Yankees' Next Homestand

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees could get a boost in their starting rotation soon with the expected return of CC Sabathia.

Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sabathia could be back for the team's next homestand starting April 12 against the Chicago White Sox.

Sabathia started this season suspended for the first five games stemming from hitting Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre with a pitch in a September game.

The Yankees announced Wednesday that Sabathia has been transferred to the 10-day injury list after undergoing heart surgery in December. He also had right knee surgery in October.

Sabathia signed a one-year deal to return to the Yankees in 2019. The 38-year-old also announced this will be his final season.

The Yankees have started this season in rough shape. Sabathia joins Miguel Andujar, Giancarlo Stanton, Dellin Betances, Didi Gregorius, Jacoby Ellsbury, Aaron Hicks and Luis Severino on the injured list.

Despite being hobbled by injuries in recent years, Sabathia is still an effective pitcher. The six-time All-Star posted a 3.65 ERA with 140 strikeouts in 153 innings for the Yankees last season.