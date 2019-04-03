Vince Carter to Join Fox Sports Southeast Broadcast Team for Hawks vs. 76ers

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks star Vince Carter will move from the bench to the broadcast table for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers

The 42-year-old remains a consistent contributor for the Hawks, averaging 7.5 points in 17.3 minutes per game this season. He has appeared in 73 of the team's first 78 games in 2018-19.

However, he played 28 minutes Tuesday in his first start since November, totaling eight points and five assists. The Hawks ruled him out for Wednesday's game due to load management, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Instead of just resting, however, Carter will take the time to provide color commentary on the Fox Sports broadcast.

If things go well, this could be the next chapter of the veteran's career after his playing days are over.

