Fulham Relegated from Premier League to Championship After 4-1 Loss to Watford

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

What has long felt like an inevitability became a reality on Tuesday—Fulham have been relegated.

The Cottagers' fate became official following a 4-1 loss to Watford. Fulham have managed just 17 points in 33 matches with four wins, five draws and 24 losses. The club's goal difference sits at a harrowing -46, and they've conceded an astonishing 76 goals, 17 more than any other club.

For all of Fulham's futility, they are still three points ahead of Huddersfield on the table, though the Terriers have a game in hand. It's unlikely that Huddersfield will catch Fulham in the race to avoid finishing 20th, however, given they've won just three games this season and have scored a Premier League-low 18 goals.

To put that in perspective, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has scored 19 goals by himself this season, while four players—Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Tottenham's Harry Kane—are hot on Huddersfield's heels with 17 goals apiece.

Fulham's return to the Premier League was a short one, lasting just one season after four years in the Championship. The Cottagers were expected to be far better in the 2018-19 campaign after shelling out £105.3 million on 12 new players, making them the third-biggest spenders in the Premier League over the summer, per Sky Sports.

Instead, Fulham floundered, fired manager Claudio Ranieri in February and now are in danger of allowing the most goals in Premier League history. With relegation now assured, many Fulham supporters are likely more than ready for this season to be over.