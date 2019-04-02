Ron Darling Says 'I Heard What I Heard' Regarding Lenny Dykstra's Racial Slurs

Nick Ut/Associated Press

Former New York Mets pitcher Ron Darling is not backing down from his claims that then-teammate Lenny Dykstra shouted racial slurs at Boston Red Sox pitcher Dennis Boyd during Game 3 of the 1986 World Series.

"I heard what I heard and I put it in the book for a reason," Darling said on ESPN Radio on Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.