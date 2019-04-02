Ron Darling Says 'I Heard What I Heard' Regarding Lenny Dykstra's Racial Slurs

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

Former New York Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra is seen during his sentencing for grand theft auto in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles on Monday, March 5, 2012. Dykstra was sentenced Monday to three years in state prison in a grand theft auto case. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut/Associated Press

Former New York Mets pitcher Ron Darling is not backing down from his claims that then-teammate Lenny Dykstra shouted racial slurs at Boston Red Sox pitcher Dennis Boyd during Game 3 of the 1986 World Series.

"I heard what I heard and I put it in the book for a reason," Darling said on ESPN Radio on Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    How Bryce, MLB’s Most Intense Manager Will Coexist

    Gabe Kapler is MLB's most intense manager—but the $330M man ‘welcomes’ the challenge

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How Bryce, MLB’s Most Intense Manager Will Coexist

    Gabe Kapler is MLB's most intense manager—but the $330M man ‘welcomes’ the challenge

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Next Stars to Know Before Their Breakouts

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Next Stars to Know Before Their Breakouts

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Bellinger Ready Is to Explode to Potential MVP

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bellinger Ready Is to Explode to Potential MVP

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Each Team's Young Player with the Most Superstar Upside

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Each Team's Young Player with the Most Superstar Upside

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report