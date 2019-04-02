Don Mattingly Wants MLB to Look into Calls; 'I Guess It's OK to Pile On' Marlins

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly wants answers following his team's 7-3 loss to the New York Mets on Monday night.

New York's four-run ninth-inning rally was aided by a controversial hit batsman that saw center fielder Juan Lagares appearing to bunt a ball foul with two strikes while trying to sacrifice a runner to second. However, the umpires ruled Lagares did not offer at the high-and-in pitch while getting struck, awarding him first base. The ruling was upheld upon review.

Instead of having a runner at first with one out, the Mets had first and second with no outs. That set the stage for them to take the lead and then some.

Mattingly called the umpire crew "shaky" following the loss:

"I'm not supposed to complain about calls, but the league needs to look at it," Mattingly said. "I don't understand a lot of it tonight. I understand the Marlins are not supposed to be good this year; I guess it's OK to pile on. ... It's got to be better than that."

The Lagares controversy was not the only call Mattingly took issue with. He believed the home-plate missed a strike-three call on New York left fielder Jeff McNeil with two runners on base and one out at the top of the second.

Three pitches later, McNeil doubled to even the score at 2-2.

Nothing the league office says will change the outcome of the result, but Mattingly made it clear that he wants to have a conversation with the higher powers.