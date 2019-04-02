WWE WrestleMania 35: Predicting Most Likely Swerves

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

The Road to WrestleMania leads spectators of all types to the biggest stage under the brightest lights where friends become enemies and stars add shine to their legacies.

At WWE's marquee event, undefeated streaks have come to a screeching halt and title reigns have elevated B-plus players into main eventers.

The best booking isn't complete without the unexpected. If fans can predict every winner on the card and the sequences that lead to the results, why watch the show?

WWE Creative has an opportunity to capture its audience with climatic finishes to leave those tuned in on the edge of their seats.

WrestleMania 34 told many unique stories. It marked the end of Asuka's 914-day undefeated streak and confirmed Charlotte Flair as the cream of the crop in the women's division. Nia Jax won the Raw women's title for the first time in her career.

We also saw extraordinary in-ring performances from Ronda Rousey, who partnered with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Viewers felt the effort Roman Reigns put into his shot at the universal title, which fell short in a barbaric battle with Brock Lesnar.

This year, WWE Creative built strong characters for Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston; both on arduous journeys for a title reign. In the biggest chapter of their careers, how will the night unfold for the fan favorites? Will Seth Rollins deal Lesnar a rare loss?

Bobby Lashley Defeats 'The Demon'

WrestleMania 35 doesn't have a long-running streak to crush, but Finn Balor teased his alter ego's appearance for the big event on Monday's Raw: The Demon.

Although a loss for Balor would weaken the mystique of his dark character, the result would toss an unanticipated curveball and boost the intercontinental titleholder.

Since his return to the company, Lashley has been a bit underwhelming, but his manager Lio Rush added some juice to his presence. WWE can further elevate a bulldozing second-tier performer to new heights with a strong victory.

Balor doesn't overuse The Demon persona, which would give Lashley's win a higher level of prestige and something for Rush to brag about for months.

It's Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar lite, but the decision would encourage fans to pay more attention to the intercontinental champion and his challengers.

Kofi Kingston Wins WWE Championship, Bray Wyatt Makes an Appearance

The WWE Universe watched Kofi Kingston go through great lengths to reach this point in his career. Although he needed his New Day brothers, Big E and Xavier Woods, to win a tag-team Gauntlet, the savvy veteran certainly earned his title shot.

The high-risk taker does a good job of telling his own story that has spanned 11 years with bits and pieces of reality outside the ring. During a March 12 SmackDown Live segment, Kingston told WWE Chairman Vince McMahon he's never taken his son trick-or-treating.

WWE Creative masterfully drew similarities between Kingston and his opponent, Daniel Bryan, who was once labeled a "B-plus player" on his rise to title contention. Now, he's going to try to shut the door on the New Day's shooting star.

The company wouldn't allow this buildup to end with a major disappointment, right? Sure they could, but the writers can also extend the feud. Kingston has paid his dues and seems primed for a short title reign. A Bray Wyatt cameo could spark a fresh storyline.

Why Wyatt?

Once upon a time, The Wyatt Family, which included Rowan—now the WWE champion's muscle—recruited Bryan as a babyface. Now he's a heel, we'll finally see an alliance, minus Harper.

Kingston wins a clean match, and The New Day celebrates and pancakes go flying everywhere. Then the lights go out, prompting Wyatt to show up in the ring to stand with Bryan and his former protege. This would set up a three-on-three feud for the coming months.

Seth Rollins Pins Brock Lesnar with Roman Reigns' Help

Rollins put on stellar performances over the last year and a half. He won the intercontinental title at WrestleMania 34 and valiantly defended the belt on the flagship show and pay-per-views.

The Architect has shown the work ethic necessary to carry a title as a workhorse performer. His intercontinental title reign proved it. Now, it's time to reward him.

Last year, WWE champion AJ Styles and universal champion Lesnar retained their belts. We could see the company go in the opposite direction Sunday with the current titleholders going down for the count.

At one point, Rollins stood on the mountaintop and took a ruthless approach with The Authority for a boost. On Monday's episode of Raw, he hit Lesnar below the belt, which harkens back to his callous methods.

With Reigns back on the scene, he can help an old Shield member after his match with Drew McIntyre. His assistance doesn't have to be blatant, perhaps an inadvertent bump or distraction while he's jawing with Heyman ringside. Regardless of the sequence, Rollins takes advantage of the diversion for a victory.

According to PWTorch's Wade Keller, Dean Ambrose isn't going to renew his contract with the company and the in-ring Shield days are officially over. A Reigns-Rollins feud could take their careers in another direction with epic one-on-one battles to come.

Ronda Rousey Claims Both Women's Titles

For the first time in WWE history, we're going to see the women headline WrestleMania. The winner-takes-all match has the star power of Rousey, the prestige of Flair's unprecedented eighth title reign and the clear fan favorite in Lynch.

Lynch doesn't come into this scenario as the sympathetic figure. She initially earned her shot at the Royal Rumble and had to re-secure her spot with a win over Flair, via disqualification thanks to Rousey, at the Fastlane pay-per-view. It's the perfect situation for her to win both titles and boast about how she did it her way, but it's too predictable.

While there's chatter about Rousey taking time off to contemplate family life, per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Daniel Yanofsky of WrestlingInc.com), the quick-striking performer could well continue to break arms until she announces it's time to temporarily step away from the ring.

As a dual champion, knocking off The Man and The Queen, Rousey would immediately have the in-ring resume to justify The Baddest Woman on the Planet label in the wrestling realm.

At that point, she can tell everyone there's nothing left to prove and take time off on her own terms as opposed to bowing out after a loss.

Rousey's defiant behavior could transition into pure arrogance to embrace a full heel identity as the undisputed top woman in the business.