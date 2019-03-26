WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 26

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

When will it all be too much? Kofi Kingston pulled off the impossible on SmackDown Live when he managed to defeat Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton all in one night over the course of 55 minutes. Despite this, he still did not get his title match against Daniel Bryan.

With just 12 days remaining before WrestleMania, The New Day was on the edge, questioning what it would have to do to earn its rightful spot. Vince McMahon had to make a decision, as someone needed to compete for the WWE Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Kurt Angle was going to 'Mania to end his career, but until then, he had decided to fight the best and brightest in his final days. In his last match on the blue brand, he would face AJ Styles for the first time in a WWE ring.

As they tuned up for their 'Mania main event clash, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were expected to both appear. The challenger to Asuka at The Show of Shows was also expected to be determined with the original announcement that Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Naomi and Carmella would fight for it.

These were the major events expected for one of the final nights before the biggest show of the WWE year, with every segment potentially setting the stage for a massive moment in the coming weeks.