Red Sox Rumors: JD Martinez Hasn't Discussed New Contract; Can Opt Out After '19

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez may be headed toward free agency following the 2019 season.

Rob Bradford of WEEI cited a source who said the American League East team has not discussed reworking Martinez's contract to this point. While the designated hitter is not set for unrestricted free agency until 2023, Bradford explained he has an opt-out after the 2019 season and another following the 2020 campaign.

"This guy is some kind of hitter," agent Scott Boras said while hinting his client could hit free agency, per Bradford. "He and (Washington's Anthony) Rendon (also a Boras client) are probably going to be the two most focused on offensive players on the market as far as guys who are elite offensive players. Yeah ... Not that I think about those things."

Martinez revealed there haven't been any contract discussions in March during spring training.

"I don't really even think it has been discussed yet with (agent) Scott (Boras)," he said, per Bradford. "My standpoint is I want to focus on the season. That's the most important thing. We have a special group of guys here and I want to go out and give us the best opportunity to win."

Martinez's status is still hanging in the air after the Red Sox announced on Monday they signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a six-year contract extension.

Boston would be wise to make sure Martinez is part of the core for the long term as well given his production. He is a three-time Silver Slugger and two-time All-Star and helped lead the Red Sox to the World Series title in 2018 after signing with the team the previous offseason.

He slashed .330/.402/.629 with 43 home runs and 130 RBI in his first year with Boston, marking the second straight season he finished with more than 40 long balls and 100 RBI. Martinez also came through in October with a .300 batting average, three home runs and 14 RBI in 14 postseason games.

The Red Sox may not have won the championship without him, but they apparently aren't in a rush to restructure his contract that could have him signing elsewhere as soon as next season.