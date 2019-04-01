Yankees News: Miguel Andujar May Need Season-Ending Surgery for Shoulder Injury

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Yankees may be without third baseman Miguel Andujar for the rest of the 2019 season.

According to reporter Bryan Hoch, Andujar suffered a small labrum tear in his right shoulder and may need season-ending surgery. Hoch noted the 24-year-old will be "treated conservatively for two weeks" before a decision is made.

This comes after the Yankees announced earlier Monday they placed him on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

The Bronx Bombers are a mere four games into the 2019 campaign but are already dealing with significant health concerns. Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports noted Andujar, Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorius, Jacoby Ellsbury, Aaron Hicks, Dellin Betances and Luis Severino are all on the injured list at this point.

Andujar’s setback is particularly concerning after he broke onto the scene last year.

He slashed .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs and 92 RBI while helping New York set an MLB record with 267 long balls on the way to a postseason appearance. He had hits in each of his first three games this season but may have to wait until 2020 to continue establishing himself as a critical piece in the lineup.

Look for New York to turn toward the combination of DJ LeMahieu and Tyler Wade at the hot corner with Andujar sidelined.