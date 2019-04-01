Liverpool 'Need to Win All of the Games' to Win Title, Says Sadio Mane

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Sadio Mane has said Liverpool need to win all their remaining six Premier League games in 2018-19 in order to end their 29-year title drought.

The Reds went back to the top of the Premier League table after their last-gasp 2-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday:

The title is not in their hands, though, as second-placed Manchester City have played a game fewer.

As a result, if Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues win their remaining seven matches, there will be nothing Liverpool can do to prevent them defending their title.

In Liverpool's favour, though, is the fact that their only remaining game against a top-six side is the visit of Chelsea to Anfield on April 14.

City, meanwhile, host Spurs on April 20 before going to Old Trafford to face Manchester United four days later:

As such, Mane believes Liverpool can win the Premier League title if they beat Southampton, Chelsea, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, per Mark Critchley of The Independent:

"To be honest, I think we need to win all of the games, even if it will not be easy. But we still can win every game because we are a good team and we play very well."

Jurgen Klopp's side looked to have slipped up in the title race on Sunday when Roberto Firmino's opener against Spurs was cancelled out by Lucas Moura 20 minutes from time.

However, Toby Alderweireld's last-minute own goal earned the Reds all three points, and Mane believes the nature of the victory could help Liverpool, per Critchley:

"That's what makes you more motivated and makes everyone say: 'Let's go, we can do it,' so I think it's always important. This is a very, very good sign and I think everything is possible, so let's do it and win it."

Liverpool could barely have asked for a better run in. Chelsea will be a tough match, but they have not been in the best form lately. Liverpool will be strong favourites to beat them at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Saints, Cardiff, Huddersfield and Newcastle are all bottom-seven sides, and Wolves are unlikely to have much to play for on the final day and could also be distracted by the prospect of an upcoming FA Cup final appearance.