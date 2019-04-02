EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 32

0 of 7

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Did someone say "run-in"?

We've hit the final stretch of the Premier League season; only seven (or six) games remain for clubs to seal their fates, whether they're title-chasing, UEFA Champions League-chasing or simply survival-chasing.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 16 (or more) out of 31 or 32.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season was crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.