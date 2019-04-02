EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 32

Sam Tighe@@stighefootballWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterApril 2, 2019

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 32

0 of 7

    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Did someone say "run-in"?

    We've hit the final stretch of the Premier League season; only seven (or six) games remain for clubs to seal their fates, whether they're title-chasing, UEFA Champions League-chasing or simply survival-chasing.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 16 (or more) out of 31 or 32.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season was crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices. 

Goalkeepers

1 of 7

    Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

    Three of Hugo Lloris' last four Premier League games have made for grim viewing, with the trip at Anfield on Sunday bringing yet another error. He's had some really good games this term, too, but those tend to be forgotten in the face of gaffes.

    Martin Dubravka, whose active, front-footed performance against Arsenal on Monday was pretty good, jumps above the Frenchman, as does Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose season on the whole can now be considered better simply because he's made fewer costly errors.

    Kasper Schmeichel joins us in 10th, replacing an out-of-form Rui Patricio.

    Biggest rise: Martin Dubravka (+1), Kepa Arrizabalaga (+1)

    Biggest fall: Hugo Lloris (-2)

                    

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alisson Becker (Stay)Liverpool
    2Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)West Ham United
    3Bernd Leno (Stay)Arsenal
    4David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    5Ben Foster (Stay)Watford
    6Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    7Martin Dubravka (+1)Newcastle United
    8Kepa Arrizabalaga (+1)Chelsea
    9Hugo Lloris (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    10Kasper Schmeichel (New!)
    		Leicester City

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

2 of 7

    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    After a couple of dull weeks, the right-back section has exploded into life! 

    Kyle Walker and Ricardo Pereira both put in imperious performances for their teams in their respective 2-0 wins, the former even smashing the post with a vicious shot and the latter creating multiple chances. 

    We also welcome a debutant in Yan Valery, who now has enough appearances to feature. His first few performances for Southampton's first team were pretty hesitant, but as his confidence has grown he's shown what an asset he can be on the flank.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Matt Doherty, DeAndre Yedlin (-2)

           

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)Liverpool
    2Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    3Kyle Walker (+1)Manchester City
    4Ricardo Pereira (+1)
    		Leicester
    5Matt Doherty (-2)Wolves
    6Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    7Ashley Young (Stay)Manchester United
    8Seamus Coleman (+1)Everton
    9Yan Valery (New!)Southampton
    10DeAndre Yedlin (-2)
    		Newcastle

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

3 of 7

    Marc Atkins/Getty Images

    It's the turn of the left-backs to cool off, it seems, with little happening in the upper echelons. To find action we need to look further down the list, where Danny Rose drops two, creating room for Matt Ritchie and Ryan Bertrand to move up one.

    Ritchie's battling showing at the Emirates Stadium raised eyebrows for the right reasons, with his headed goal-line clearance the highlight of a busy night.

    Bertrand wasn't flashy against Brighton but played his part in a clean sheet win and brings a measure of calm to Southampton's defence.

    Biggest rise: Matt Ritchie, Ryan Bertrand (+1)

    Biggest fall: Danny Rose (-2)

           

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Luke Shaw (Stay)Manchester United
    3Lucas Digne (Stay)
    		Everton
    4Ben Chilwell (Stay)
    		Leicester
    5Jonny (Stay)Wolves
    6Sead Kolasinac (Stay)
    		Arsenal
    7Jose Holebas (Stay)
    		Watford
    8Matt Ritchie (+1)Newcastle
    9Ryan Bertrand (+1)Southampton
    10Danny Rose (-2)Tottenham

Centre-Backs

4 of 7

    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    This week's headline centre-back is Kurt Zouma, who rose higher than Issa Diop to head home and begin a dominant 2-0 Everton win on West Ham's turf on Saturday. Diop drops to 20th; his rough patch continues.

    Antonio Rudiger was once again left with an awful lot of last-man defending to do but acquitted himself pretty well, pushing him back into the top five. Jan Bednarek and Sokratis Papastathopoulos both move up two thanks to commanding displays.

    Nathan Ake impressed in spite of Bournemouth's 2-0 defeat, but his +1 movement is more to do with Conor Coady's performance to forget than that.

    Biggest rise: Kurt Zouma (+3)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

           

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    4Michael Keane (Stay)Everton
    5Antonio Rudiger (+1)Chelsea
    6Toby Alderweireld (-1)Tottenham
    7Victor Lindelof (Stay)
    		Manchester United
    8Sokratis Papastathopoulos (+2)Arsenal
    9Jan Bednarek (+2)Southampton
    10Fabian Schar (-2)Newcastle
    11Jannik Vestergaard (-2)Southampton
    12Kurt Zouma (+3)Everton
    13Shane Duffy (Stay)
    		Brighton
    14Jan Vertonghen (-2)Tottenham
    15Willy Boly (-1)Wolves
    16Lewis Dunk (Stay)Brighton
    17Nathan Ake (+1)Bournemouth
    18Conor Coady (-1)Wolves
    19James Tarkowski (New!)Burnley
    20Issa Diop (-1)
    		West Ham

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

5 of 7

    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    There were few middling performances among our central midfielders this week; instead, most seemed to file orderly into three categories: brilliant, poor or absent.

    Among the brilliant were Bernardo Silva, Idrissa Gueye, Etienne Capoue, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. They all had defining impacts on their team's strong performance.

    Georginio Wijnaldum, Declan Rice, Paul Pogba, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves were nowhere near their best, while Moussa Sissoko missed an incredible chance to win Tottenham the game at Anfield.

    N'Golo Kante, Lucas Torreira, Harry Winks and Granit Xhaka were all absent, while Fabinho and Fernandinho played sparing minutes off the bench (though Fabinho made a real difference for his side, re-stabilising the midfield area and providing a platform for Liverpool to win).

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Ruben Neves (-3)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    2Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    3David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    4Georginio Wijnaldum (Stay)Liverpool
    5Declan Rice (Stay)
    		West Ham
    6Paul Pogba (Stay)
    		Manchester United
    7Fabinho (+1)
    		Liverpool 
    8N'Golo Kante (-1)
    		Chelsea
    9Joao Moutinho (Stay)Wolves
    10Moussa Sissoko (Stay)Tottenham
    11Lucas Torreira (Stay)Arsenal
    12Harry Winks (Stay)Tottenham
    13Idrissa Gueye (+1)
    		Everton
    14Etienne Capoue (+1)Watford
    15Abdoulaye Doucoure +1)Watford
    16Ruben Neves (-3)Wolves
    17Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (+1)Southampton
    18Ilkay Gundogan (-1)Manchester City
    19Ashley Westwood (+1)Burnley
    20Granit Xhaka (-1)Arsenal

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

6 of 7

    Michael Regan/Getty Images

    Sure, he was credited with an assist for Lucas Moura's goal, but Christian Eriksen's performance was another somewhat disappointing one—a concerning trend over the last few months.

    We're now in a position where you can argue pretty easily that the likes of Nathan Redmond and Richarlison have had a better overall season.

    Leicester's appointment of Brendan Rodgers as manager has been kind to James Maddison, who has played his part in three straight wins. Incredibly, he ranks second only to Memphis Depay in chances created (89) in Europe's top five leagues this term.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Christian Eriksen (-2)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    3Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    4Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    5Heung-Min Son (Stay)Tottenham
    6Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    7Diogo Jota (Stay)Wolves
    8James Maddison (+1)Leicester 
    9Ryan Fraser (-1)Bournemouth
    10Anthony Martial (+1)
    		Manchester United
    11David Brooks (-1)Bournemouth
    12Nathan Redmond (+1)Southampton
    13Richarlison (+1)Everton
    14Christian Eriksen (-2)Tottenham
    15Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)Everton
    16Felipe Anderson (Stay)West Ham
    17Jesse Lingard (Stay)Manchester United
    18Gerard Deulofeu (Stay)
    		Watford
    19Willian (Stay)Chelsea
    20Dele Alli (Stay)Tottenham

Strikers

7 of 7

    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    The best player on the Emirates Stadium pitch on Monday night was Alexandre Lacazette. It's not the first time that statement's rung true this season and probably won't be the last.

    His mix of finishing, selfless build-up play and aggression isn't a common combination, and once again the Gunners benefitted from it. He's now on 20 goals and assists this Premier League season, a brilliant return.

    On the same pitch, Lacazette's opposite number Salomon Rondon struggled. He's usually very economical when working up front on his own, but this time he was wasteful, linking more poorly than usual and snatching at a chance when he should have passed in the first half.

    Biggest rise: Alexandre Lacazette (+2)

    Biggest fall: Salomon Rondon (-2)   

                 

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+1)
    		Arsenal
    3Harry Kane (-1)Tottenham
    4Alexandre Lacazette (+2)Arsenal
    5Callum Wilson (-1)Bournemouth
    6Raul Jimenez (-1)
    		Wolves
    7Marcus Rashford (+1)Manchester United
    8Roberto Firmino (+1)Liverpool
    9Salomon Rondon (-2)Newcastle
    10Jamie Vardy (Stay)Leicester

                                

    Instagram.com/brsamtighe

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.