LeBron James Says Playing for Team USA in 2020 Olympics Is 'A Possibility'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James talks to his teammate during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 124-106. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

LeBron James won't compete for Team USA in 2019, but he might make his return to the men's basketball team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"Yeah, that's a possibility," James said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "It depends on how I feel. I love the Olympics."

The Los Angeles Lakers star competed in the Olympics in 2004, 2008 and 2012 but chose not to compete in the 2016 Games.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Giannis, Harden Redefining MVP Award

    The MVP pushes limits, changes the game and forces you to reconsider what basketball can be

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis, Harden Redefining MVP Award

    The MVP pushes limits, changes the game and forces you to reconsider what basketball can be

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Best NBA Landing Spots for Zion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best NBA Landing Spots for Zion

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Porzingis' Attorney: 'We Are Cooperating Fully' with Rape Investigation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Porzingis' Attorney: 'We Are Cooperating Fully' with Rape Investigation

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Woman Wanted Knicks to 'Mediate' with Porzingis

    Accuser wanted $68K payment to remain silent

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Woman Wanted Knicks to 'Mediate' with Porzingis

    Accuser wanted $68K payment to remain silent

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report