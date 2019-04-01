LeBron James Says Playing for Team USA in 2020 Olympics Is 'A Possibility'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

LeBron James won't compete for Team USA in 2019, but he might make his return to the men's basketball team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"Yeah, that's a possibility," James said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "It depends on how I feel. I love the Olympics."

The Los Angeles Lakers star competed in the Olympics in 2004, 2008 and 2012 but chose not to compete in the 2016 Games.

