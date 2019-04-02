EPL Week 33 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester City start a jam-packed April against Cardiff City on Wednesday, with a win being enough to put them back on top of the Premier League.

Liverpool leapfrogged City again on Sunday after a dramatic late winner against Tottenham Hotspur. Pep Guardiola's side are two points back on the Reds but have a game in hand.

On Tuesday, Manchester United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to stay in the scrap for a top-four spot. Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion the following night, while Tottenham will play in their new stadium for the first time when they take on Crystal Palace.

Here are the midweek fixtures, a prediction for each and a closer look at a couple of players capable of making a big impact for their respective sides.

Premier League Fixtures

Tuesday, April 2

7:45 p.m. Watford vs. Fulham (2-0)

7:45 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United (2-2)

Wednesday, April 3

7:45 p.m. Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

7:45 p.m. Manchester City vs. Cardiff City (3-0)

7:45 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace (2-0)

Key Players

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United were nowhere near their best in the 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday, although their forwards were clinical when their chances came.

Marcus Rashford was on hand to grab the opener for the Red Devils, as he raced on to Luke Shaw's brilliant pass and finished with precision.

The manner in which the England international took his goal would have delighted manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he has panicked in those circumstances previously.

There's no doubt the 21-year-old has made great strides under the new boss, with his finishing definitely improved:

Overall, the Red Devils have been a lot more potent in attack this season than in recent campaigns:

Visiting Wolves will be a challenge. United will be aware of how difficult the game will be, as they were recently beaten by Nuno Santo's side in the FA Cup quarter-final at Molineux.

Rashford grabbed a consolation goal in that game, but he had failed to make much of an impact beforehand. Boosted in confidence by his goal on Saturday, the United forward will pose more of a threat to the Wolves defence this time round.

Bernardo Silva

With Kevin De Bruyne suffering with injuries for much of the campaign, City needed another midfielder to step up. Bernardo Silva has obliged with some wonderful performances this term.

Whether operating from a central position or from the right flank, the Portugal international has been magnificent. He is so creative and incisive on the ball, providing problems aplenty for opposition defenders.

On Saturday, it was his goal that broke the deadlock against Fulham, as Silva slammed in a low shot from the edge of the area. The 24-year-old was a vibrant presence throughout the contest on the right side:

City will be huge favourites when Cardiff visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The home side will dominate possession, and the aim of the relegation-threatened visitors will be to contain their opponents for as long as possible.

In these types of matches, someone such as Silva is so valuable. His ability to thread passes into dangerous positions and dribble past opposition defenders will be crucial in getting through a deep-sitting side.