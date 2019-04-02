NBA Teams That Had a Shot at Zion Williamson but Likely Dropped the Ball

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Zion Williamson hype train is heading to an NBA arena near you.

The most dominant force in men's college basketball saw his freshman campaign screech to a halt in the Elite Eight. Despite another act of brilliance on his part (24 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, three steals), top-seeded Duke couldn't escape second-seeded Michigan State.

While that result busted a metric ton of brackets, it moved Williamson closer to his draft-night destination. Assuming he bypasses the combine and workout circuit—when he's the clear-cut No. 1 prospect, he has nothing left to gain—his next notable appearance could come when he shakes NBA commissioner Adam Silver's hand on June 20.

One lucky franchise will have its fortunes changed that night.

But if it's not one of the following five clubs, they'll be kicking themselves for not doing more to increase their lottery odds. Each had its own reason to tank but either neglected it or didn't embrace it enough, which may have cost it a shot at Williamson.