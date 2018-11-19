NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards 'Giving Impression' John Wall, Bradley Beal Available

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are reportedly opening up to the idea of trading John Wall or Bradley Beal as their season continues to crumble.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two formerly off-limits guards are now available, though they're not necessarily shopping either player. Washington is 5-11 and has played with a listlessness on both ends of the floor unbecoming of the talent level on the roster.

The Wizards had hoped to salvage the Wall-Beal backcourt and find a third star by trading Otto Porter and/or Kelly Oubre. Neither player has generated much traction in trade talks, leading the Wizards to consider shaking up the guard dynamic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.