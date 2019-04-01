Best Landing Spots for Duke Star Zion Williamson in 2019 NBA Draft

0 of 5

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

After a historic season at Duke for Zion Williamson, the NBA awaits—specifically tanking franchises hoping to win the lottery and add a (super)star.

Williamson could use a little luck of his own, as certain teams would offer his game and personality a more suitable platform for development and success.

Don't count on hearing from Williamson much during the pre-draft process, when he'll be expected to skip the combine and pass on workouts. For the heavy No. 1 overall favorite, there won't be anything to gain from participating.

While only considering teams with at least a three percent chance of winning the lottery, our rankings are determined by Zion's fit with the roster, personal upside and team potential.