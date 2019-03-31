Red Sox Rumors: Xander Bogaerts 'Close' to 7-Year, $132M Contract Extension

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly "close" to signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a significant contract extension.

Evan Drellich of WEEI reported the news Sunday, noting the "deal is not finalized" but appears on the verge of happening. Under his current contract, Bogaerts is set to be a free agent following the 2019 campaign.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the extension will be for seven years and $132 million.

Passan and Joel Sherman of the New York Post provided additional details:

This continues a pattern of notable players signing extensions this offseason. Gabe Lacques of USA Today noted 22 players signed extensions rather than wait for free agency before the Bogaerts discussions and called the proliferation of such moves a response to a "broken" free-agency system.

Pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel are still unsigned, and even sluggers Bryce Harper and Manny Machado had a small handful of teams interested in them before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, respectively.

Mike Trout, Justin Verlander, Chris Sale, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman, Jacob deGrom, Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Kyle Hendricks and Eloy Jimenez were among those who recently signed contract extensions.

As for Bogaerts, he already has two World Series crowns and an All-Star appearance (2016) since coming into the league with the Red Sox in 2013. He also won Silver Sluggers in 2015 and 2016 and impressed last year with a .288/.360/.522 slash line, 23 home runs and 103 RBI.

He is only 26 years old, and Boston is on the brink of ensuring he will be part of a core that will look to add more World Series titles in the coming years.