Look: Stephen Curry Trolls 'Hot Stove' NBA Report with an Oven Mitt

Look: Stephen Curry Trolls 'Hot Stove' NBA Report with an Oven MittApril 1, 2019
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry included a not-so-subtle dig at the NBA as he entered Oracle Arena for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The team's Twitter account shared photos of Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Jonas Jerebko walking to the entrance arena, and Curry is clearly carrying an oven mitt in his right hand.
Warriors players didn't hide their frustration with the officiating in their 131-130 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. One of the issues centered on Josh Okogie making contact with Curry's left ankle while he was midair for a three-pointer.
In the NBA's official Last Two Minute Report, the league said Okogie "makes marginal 'hot-stove' contact" with Curry and "does not affect his ability to land safely."
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was diplomatic when asked about the report, per the Mercury News' Mark Medina.
The phrase "hot stove" is generally saved for the MLB offseason and the rumors that swirl around the game's top stars. Now, it appears to be migrating to the NBA as well.
