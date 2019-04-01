European Club Rankings After March 29-31 Matches

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The closing of the final international break can only mean one thing: We are officially, undeniably into the home stretch of the 2018-19 season.

The next two months will decide who wins the various domestic leagues and cups you love, as well as both the Champions League and Europa League crowns.

This serves as your essential health check on the continent's top clubs, detailing how they began this period and what their prospects are.

The European Club Rankings is a list of the top teams in order of form and performance at this stage of the season.

20. Benfica (New!)

Milan's second straight loss sees them drop from the top 20, allowing the Eagles of Benfica to swoop in and take their place.

Bruno Lage's men are top of the Primeira Liga and into the quarter-finals of the Europa League, meaning they're still in contention to make 2018-19 a memorable one.

19. Lille (Stay)

Lille completed one of the comebacks of the weekend on Sunday, coming from two down to beat Nantes 3-2.

The damage was done in a whirlwind seven-minute spell sparked by the introduction of Rafael Leao off the bench; he scored the first, and two more followed swiftly after.

18. Eintracht Frankfurt (Stay)

Frankfurt made it five Bundesliga victories on the trot by defeating Stuttgart 3-0 this weekend. Filip Kostic grabbed a brace before Luka Jovic scored his customary goal to seal the proceedings.

In the time Adi Hutter's team have taken 15 points, Borussia Monchengladbach have added just five, allowing Frankfurt to propel themselves into the top four and close a serious points gap.

17. Real Madrid (Stay)

Zinedine Zidane stayed perfect (six points from six) during his second spell at Real Madrid thanks to a wonderful late strike from Karim Benzema.

Latching on to a loose ball in the box, the Frenchman wrapped his foot around it and found the far corner, finally putting Huesca away 3-2. The results aren't coming easy, but they are coming.

16. Arsenal (Stay)

Arsenal resume their season Monday evening at home to Newcastle United.

15. Chelsea (Stay)

You'd imagine Chelsea walked out of the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday pinching themselves, wondering how on earth they'd managed to procure three points.

They played pretty badly for long spells and required an officiating error to help them draw level—Cesar Azpilicueta wasn't even close to onside when he headed home—which then gave them a springboard to go on and find a winner.

14. Tottenham Hotspur (-1)

For Spurs fans, Saturday was spent revelling in their new home, with the stadium hosting a legends game as it prepares to open for Premier League contests.

But normal service resumed Sunday—or, at least, what's passed for normal service in the league of late—as they watched their team squander an incredible chance to beat Liverpool at Anfield and contriving to lose in comical fashion.

13. Lyon (+1)

A late Martin Terrier goal secured three much-needed points for Lyon at Rennes on Friday, keeping them in the chase for second in Ligue 1.

When discussion turns to OL's young gems, his name is often omitted from the list. But he's certainly worth keeping an eye on.

12. Napoli (Stay)

Napoli produced a stunning 4-1 victory over AS Roma this weekend to strengthen their grip on second spot in Serie A. They're now 10 clear of Inter Milan in third and 12 clear of AC Milan in fourth, giving them a massive buffer to work with in their pursuit of Europa League glory.

11. FC Porto (Stay)

A hard-fought 3-2 victory over a good Braga side looked like it would be enough to take FC Porto back to the top of the Primeira Liga for good, but Benfica's last-gasp victory over Tondela later in the day meant that wasn't to be.

10. Ajax (Stay)

League: 2nd | KNVB Cup: Final | Champions League: Quarter-finals

Despite going down to 10 men early in the second half, Ajax prevailed 3-1 in a battle they had to win against PSV Eindhoven.

It reduces the gap between the two in the Eredivisie to two points, reopening the title race and adding a whole lot more significance to De Godenzonen's domestic season.

9. Atletico Madrid (Stay)

League: 2nd | Copa del Rey: Out (Round of 16) | Champions League: Out (Round of 16)

Where has this Atletico been?

Two goals in 11 minutes, scored by Saul Niguez and Diego Costa, set Los Colchoneros on an early roll against Alaves, and they ended up winning 4-0. There was a boldness and braveness they've too often lacked this season.

8. Manchester United (Stay)

League: 5th | Carabao Cup: Out (3rd round) | FA Cup: Out (Quarter-finals) | Champions League: Quarter-finals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer crowned his permanent appointment as Manchester United manager with a victory over Watford, but the performance that went with it wasn't good.

Outplayed for long spells despite winning 2-1, they relied on a moment of brilliance (Luke Shaw's pass for Marcus Rashford's finish) and a moment of minor fortune (Anthony Martial's goal) to outlast the pressure.

They'll need to do a lot better if they plan on beating Barcelona this month.

7. Bayern Munich (-2)

League: 2nd | DFB-Pokal: Quarter-finals | Champions League: Out (Round of 16)

Bayern spent the international break tying up a deal for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez, further refreshing their squad with young talent.

That raised fans' spirits and excitement levels, but they were sent hurtling back to earth by the disappointment of a 1-1 draw with Freiburg as soon as club football resumed.

6. Borussia Dortmund (+1)

League: 2nd | DFB-Pokal: Out (3rd round) | Champions League: Out (Round of 16)

Of all the sides who needed late, defining actions to win games in the world of football this weekend, Dortmund's heroics take the biscuit.

Two stoppage-time strikes from Paco Alcacer turned what looked set to be a 0-0 stalemate with Wolfsburg into a 2-0 win. But while the Spaniard's impact was cheered loudly by Signal Iduna Park, news that Bayern Munich had drawn was cheered even louder.

Dortmund are back on top of the Bundesliga.

5. Paris Saint-Germain (+1)

League: 1st | Coupe de France: Semi-finals | Coupe de la Ligue: Out (Quarter-finals) | Champions League: Out (Round of 16)

PSG recorded their fifth 1-0 win of the Ligue 1 season at the weekend—they do it more than you'd imagine—as Toulouse fell to a Kylian Mbappe goal.

The 20-year-old is nine goals clear at the top of the league goalscoring charts and looks a runaway certainty to finish top scorer for the season.

4. Juventus (Stay)

League: 1st | Coppa Italia: Out (Quarter-finals) | Champions League: Quarter-finals

Moise Kean has had quite the few weeks.

A first start and maiden goal for Italy last week was followed by a winner against Empoli at the weekend, the teenager latching on to a Mario Mandzukic knock-down and powering home.

Whenever he's given the opportunity to impress, he does so; perhaps there's an argument Massimiliano Allegri hasn't given him enough of a chance to do so?

3. Liverpool (Stay)

League: 1st | Carabao Cup: Out (3rd round) | FA Cup: Out (3rd round) | Champions League: Quarter-finals

How tense are Liverpool games nowadays?

The last-gasp winner against Tottenham on Sunday lifted a weight of tension from the Anfield crowd; it was a vitally important victory.

They simply can't afford to lose any ground on Manchester City, as they need to be within striking distance in April should the Citizens' manic fixture pileup cause a slip-up.

2. Barcelona (Stay)

League: 1st | Copa del Rey: Final | Champions League: Quarter-finals

It took longer than expected, but Barcelona finally found the breakthrough against local rivals Espanyol in the 71st minute. Perhaps predictably, it was a Lionel Messi moment—a chipped free-kick—that did the trick.

He added a second not long after to seal the win, and in the process kept Barca 10 clear at the top of La Liga.

1. Manchester City (Stay)

League: 2nd | Carabao Cup: Winners | FA Cup: Semi-finals | Champions League: Quarter-finals

City have one hell of a month ahead of them: A minimum of eight fixtures await, depending on Champions League progression, as competitions combine to really test their squad depth.

Pep Guardiola will be thankful the first match following the international break was a stroll. Their trip to Fulham proved far from difficult, and it enabled them to welcome a list of players back from injury that includes Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne.

All statistics via WhoScored.com.