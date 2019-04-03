Biggest 2019 NBA Draft Questions for Every Lottery Team

14 of 14

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Three teams in the East are fighting it out for the last two playoff spots. The Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic are bound for the lottery if they come up short.

Brooklyn Nets: What's D'Angelo Russell worth?

Russell will hit restricted free agency following an All-Star season. Will the Nets match a lucrative offer sheet even though Spencer Dinwiddie is already inked to an extension and has shown the ability to close games on his own? If Brooklyn commits to Russell, its draft and free-agent needs should shift away from the backcourt entirely. If it doesn't splurge, its options get a little broader.

Miami Heat: Does anyone need a solid reserve making eight figures?

The Heat already have between $86.6 and $138.6 million committed to next year's payroll, depending on what happens with player options for Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic, as well as Ryan Anderson's non-guaranteed 2019-20 salary. If they're ever going to clean up their books, they have to look for someone to take on their glut of overpriced deals. Perhaps Miami could package its pick with one of James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk or Dion Waiters to alleviate the salary strain.

Orlando Magic: Who's into contact?

The Magic rank dead last in free-throw rate—a failing that's dragging down an offense otherwise converting shots at or above league-average rates at the rim and from deep. With a defense that has been second-best in the league since Feb. 1, their needs are obvious. They must target shot-creators who put pressure on the defense and force opponents into disadvantageous positions. That's how you draw shooting fouls and, by extension, field a playoff-worthy offense.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com or Basketball Reference and accurate through games played Tuesday, April 2. Salary and cap-hold information via Basketball Insiders.