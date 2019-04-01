Wolves vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United will be hoping for better when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Wolves sent the Red Devils packing the last time they visited Molineux, beating the visitors 2-1 in the 2019 FA Cup quarter-final in March. United have another prize, of sorts, at stake this time, namely securing a top-four finish and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

The visitors are a point ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea but will likely find Wolves tough opposition. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo's team has performed above expectations this season, particularly against top-six sides.

Date: Tuesday, April 2

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL. NBCSN.

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App. fuboTV.

Odds

Wolves: 16-5

United: 21-20

Draw: 5-2

All odds, per OddsChecker.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made good on landing the United manager's job on a permanent basis recently. The Norwegian guided his team to a 2-1 win over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, but there were hints of problems in the performance.

What stood out most was the number of chances the Hornets created. The visitors peppered the United goal with eight shots on target from 20 in total.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

While they only had Abdoulaye Doucoure's last-minute goal to show for it, the Hornets' dominance of play in the final third should have Solskjaer worried. He'll know Wolves are likely to find more joy from a similar number of chances.

The hosts have enough guile in forward areas to worry any team. Benfica loanee Raul Jimenez has been prolific, while playmakers Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho boss midfield.

Their work has enabled Santo's men to draw with Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and United this season. Results against the rest of the table haven't always been as impressive though, as evidenced by Saturday's 2-0 defeat away to struggling Burnley.

At least Jimenez should be fresh, after he was benched for the trip to Turf Moor following international duty with Mexico. Santo also rested key wing-back Matt Doherty, who, along with Jimenez, only entered the fray after 59 minutes:

United will need their own forward line firing to unnerve Wolves early. It would help to have Anthony Martial fit, but the Frenchman is a doubt after limping off against Watford, per Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports.

It means United will continue to rely on Marcus Rashford, who scored the opener against the Hornets. The England international also netted the Red Devils' only goal during the cup exit.

Getting midfield talisman Paul Pogba on the ball more often will also be key after he looked off the pace against Watford. Solskjaer has hinted a position change may work:

If Pogba can win the battle for influence in the middle against Neves and Moutinho, something he didn't do in the cup, Rashford should be supplied with enough chances to decide a close game.