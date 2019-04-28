Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Suffers Injury Overextending on Catch vs. Nationals

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

San Diego Padres 20-year-old shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. became the youngest player to start on Opening Day in 20 years, but the Padres will now have to preserve their star prospect after he suffered an injury Sunday against the Washington Nationals when he stretched for a throw while covering second base:

Tatis Jr. was promoted to the big leagues for the start of 2019 after Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer and third baseman Manny Machado, who signed a 10-year, $300 million contract in February, urged owner Ron Fowler, per ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.

"To promote a player of Tatis' immense talent—and forgo the opportunity to manipulate his service time, thus ensuring one more year of control before he reaches free agency—is seen as organizational malpractice," Passan wrote on March 29. "Machado and Hosmer did not care. They want to win now."

Pressure is now paramount in San Diego, but any injury to Tatis Jr. may trigger overprotection. The baseball season is long, and Tatis Jr. is the franchise's prodigal son.

In 27 games so far this season, Tatis Jr. has slashed .300/.360/.550 with six home runs, 13 RBI and six stolen bases.