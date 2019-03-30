DeSean Jackson on Return to Eagles: 'We're Trying to Stack' Super Bowl Titles

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson said he returned to the Philadelphia Eagles because they're "chasin' some jewelry."

On Saturday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Jackson, a second-round pick of the Eagles in the 2008 NFL draft who spent the first six years of his career with the franchise.

"We're tryin' to stack it up on the wall, man!" he said.

The three-time Pro Bowler added: "They got some good things going on. I'm just happy to be an addition to that."

Jackson, who requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October, was dealt to Philly in mid-March, with the teams also swapping late-round 2019 draft picks.

The 32-year-old Los Angeles native saw his role reduced in Tampa last year. He tallied 41 receptions for 774 yards and four touchdowns across 12 appearances. Although it was the second-lowest catch total of his career, he still led the NFL with a per-catch average of 18.9 yards.

"S--t, the city's a good place, man. It's just unfortunate—like I was just talking to Jameis [Winston]—it didn't work out or whatever," Jackson told TMZ about his time with the Bucs. "But the city's a good place, man. We just wasn't able to get it done on the field."

The Cal product also spent three years with the Washington Redskins from 2014 through 2016.

In Philadelphia, he'll join one of the league's most versatile pass-catching groups alongside fellow receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, as well as tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Coincidentally, that could mean Jackson's role ends up being similar to last season with the Bucs. It's unlikely he'll hit the 100-target plateau, which he reached four times in six years during his first stint in Philly, but he can still provide ample value as a big-play threat for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Jackson called Wentz a "baller" during his conversation with TMZ.