Steve Kerr on T-Wolves Being Good Matchup: 'We Match Up Well Against Everybody'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has every right to feel great about his Western Conference-leading 51-23 team.

When asked why the Warriors match up well in particular versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, who host Golden State on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, Kerr exuded confidence.

"Hate to sound arrogant, but we match up well against everybody," Kerr told Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area and others.

It's hard to call Kerr arrogant here.

The Warriors won the NBA Finals the past two years and added an All-Star center in DeMarcus Cousins during the offseason.

The five Golden State starters have made a combined 28 All-Star Games, and the Warriors bench is led by two savvy veterans (Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston) who have been with the team since the beginning of their championship run in 2015.

Per Vegas Insider, the Warriors are favorites over the entire field to win the NBA Finals for the fourth time in five seasons. FiveThirtyEight gives the Dubs a 55 percent chance to take the title.

As far as Minnesota goes, however, the Warriors have been the Timberwolves' Achilles' heel dating back to the 2006-07 Warriors team led by Baron Davis and Stephen Jackson.

Per landofbasketball.com, the Warriors have beaten the Wolves 35 of 44 times since Mar. 16, 2007. Golden State holds a 14-3 record versus Minnesota since Kerr took over in 2014.

A lot of teams have difficulty with Golden State, though, so Minnesota isn't alone.

The Warriors will return home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday after taking on the Wolves.