Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Inquired About Jimmy Butler Move Before 76ers Made Deal

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis isn't the only big name the Los Angeles Lakers made a run at this season.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Magic Johnson and Co. inquired about Jimmy Butler after the four-time All-Star publicly demanded to be traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves last year.

Minnesota ultimately traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers in November.

