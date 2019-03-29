Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Inquired About Jimmy Butler Move Before 76ers Made Deal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Milwaukee. The 76ers won 130-125. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis isn't the only big name the Los Angeles Lakers made a run at this season. 

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Magic Johnson and Co. inquired about Jimmy Butler after the four-time All-Star publicly demanded to be traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves last year.

Minnesota ultimately traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers in November.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    📈Biggest jump: Jazz, Magic 📉Biggest fall: Pistons, Heat

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    📈Biggest jump: Jazz, Magic 📉Biggest fall: Pistons, Heat

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Are These the Most Disappointing Lakers Ever?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Are These the Most Disappointing Lakers Ever?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Playoffs' Biggest Breakout Stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting Playoffs' Biggest Breakout Stars

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Breakout Picks for Next Year 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Breakout Picks for Next Year 👀

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report