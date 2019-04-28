Klay Thompson's MRI on Ankle Injury Was 'Clean'; Game 1 Status Uncertain

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson may be available for the team's Game 1 tilt against the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon despite dealing with an ankle injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Wojnarowski added "there's optimism" Thompson will play, but the "bigger question" is if he will have issues with mobility.

Having missed a total of just 21 games through his first seven seasons, Thompson's run of good health throughout his career largely continued into this season. He missed a game in January with an illness and a pair of games in early March due to right knee soreness.

An MRI on the March injury came back clean also, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

After getting off to a relatively sluggish start, Thompson has come on strong down the stretch, averaging 21.5 points per game during the regular season and 17.3 points per game during the team's first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Warriors still have Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, Thompson is a vital part of the team's success. His ability to catch and shoot is lethal, and when he gets hot, he can take over a game.

Losing Thompson for any period of time would make the road to a three-peat (and a fourth title in five years) that much tougher for Golden State, let alone getting past the Rockets in the conference semifinals. If Thompson is forced to miss time, Curry and Durant will need to do what they can to limit his absence, while Alfonzo McKinnie, among others, may be asked to take on a bigger role.